ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

A food historian explains why the color red plays an important role during Juneteenth celebrations

By Lauren Edmonds
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0izBbm_0gFV2xaL00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FdXX4_0gFV2xaL00
Juneteenth originated on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas, when federal Union troops ensured enslaved African Americans were free following the Civil War.

Ben Haith; MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images; Xavierarnau/Getty Images; Goodboy Picture Company/Getty Images; Alyssa Powell/Insider

  • Culinary historian Adrian Miller spoke to Insider about the significance of red foods on Juneteenth.
  • Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States following the Civil War.
  • Miller explained what a typical Juneteenth celebration looked like in Texas after 1865.

Recent Juneteenth celebrations usually involve cookouts or neighborhood parties, but during its inception, observers held vibrant community-wide jamboree, inviting Black people to commemorate freedom.

"Usually, it was a mixture of a religious observance, a patriotic observance, and a party," culinary historian and author Adrian Miller told Insider.

Juneteenth originated on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas, when federal Union troops ensured enslaved African Americans were free following the Civil War. Although slavery technically ended with the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, not all areas under Confederate control acknowledged the decree, Insider reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aTmJj_0gFV2xaL00
People attend the Louisville Juneteenth Festival in June 2021.

Jon Cherry/Getty Images

Miller explained that African Americans at the time likely knew they were free because many had left their plantations and traveled to the nearest urban centers, including Galveston.

"It's the arrival of Union troops that brings freedom because they can enforce the law," Miller said. "Otherwise, slave-holding whites often flouted around like, 'you all can't make me,' but the presence of Union troops brought the legal force."

The first Juneteenth celebration took place in 1866

Miller told Insider the first Juneteenth celebrations began with prayer before segueing to patriotism — perhaps someone would read the Declaration of Independence — followed by musical performances, and finally, a party.

And as with any party, food was among the most important things.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PZL3Z_0gFV2xaL00
Food plays a large role in Juneteenth and other emancipation celebrations.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"There would be a massive public feast, usually with barbecue," Miller said. "Barbecue is one of the premier party foods because it's scalable and demands community. Old school barbecue was whole animal cooking, so you had to have a lot of people eat that food."

Emancipation celebrations are typically public events, Miller said, so it makes sense that food is a focal point, even 157 years later.

"Community is an important feature of Juneteenth, and so few things build community as well as food," Miller said.

The color red plays an enormous role on Juneteenth, which usually embraces Southern and Black cuisine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xbIEF_0gFV2xaL00
A vendor prepares food during the 48th Annual Juneteenth Day Festival in Wisconsin.

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The color red takes center stage on Juneteenth, especially when it comes to the food. According to Miller, there are several theories as to why red food and drinks have become the norm on the holiday.

"The one I hear frequently is that red symbolizes the blood shed by enslaved West African ancestors," he explained to Insider. "Red pays homage and respect to those ancestors who died during the Atlantic slave trade."

Red's significance to African Americans could also herald back to West Africa, where some dishes have a red and orange hue because they're cooked with palm oil, according to Miller.

"When people get to a new place, they try to recreate home and, oftentimes, they have to find substitutes," Miller said. "We see rice-based dishes reminiscent of African dishes show up in the Americas, but in a different format."

Miller pointed to South Carolina's Lowcountry , where locals make red rice by adding tomatoes.

A Juneteenth menu in Texas might include barbecue as the main dish, a red drink of choice, and a cooling dessert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RPqpV_0gFV2xaL00
Barbecue is often a main dish at Juneteenth celebrations.

Marc Guitard/Getty Images

Most Juneteenth celebrations serve traditional Southern food but can vary depending on the host's region.

"Barbecue is made red by the smoking of the meat and the addition of a tomato-based barbecue sauce," Miller said. "Then you would have some kind of red drink and watermelon for dessert. Lately, there have been some additions to the menu, like red velvet cake or strawberry pie."

But amid the potlucks and cookouts this year, Miller hopes that Juneteenth revelers take the time to truly observe the holiday.

"As a newly minted federal holiday and something that people are getting introduced to, I think Juneteenth will have multiple expressions," Miller said. "But I hope that people don't think of it as a party."

"It's like Martin Luther King Jr. Day," Miller added. "It's a day on, not a day off. It's a reminder to be committed to social justice."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vox

The Juneteenth flag, explained

Part of the Juneteenth issue of The Highlight. This story was produced in partnership with Capital B. As the Juneteenth holiday approaches, you’ll start to see various symbols of Blackness across the country. Front lawns, apartment balconies and clothing with the Pan-African flag, “Black Power” fist, and other celebratory symbols will be everywhere. But did you know there’s a specific flag for Juneteenth?
FESTIVAL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
State
Wisconsin State
Galveston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Galveston, TX
Galveston, TX
Food & Drinks
NBC News

Juneteenth shouldn't be about Black people spending but about Black people getting paid

Juneteenth was made a federal holiday in 2021, and since then, American companies have quickly moved to make a profit by selling new goods and services targeted to Black consumers. While those businesses look to make money, the newly recognized federal holiday ought to serve as an opportunity for all Americans to acknowledge — and pursue redress for — the centuries of economic exploitation of Black people and the continuing impact of economic inequality. Reparations are a way to break this cycle.
ECONOMY
CNN

Juneteenth by the Numbers 2021

Juneteenth is the oldest known US celebration of the end of slavery. African-Americans and others mark the anniversary much like the Fourth of July. Here's a look at Juneteenth, also called Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, by the numbers.
FESTIVAL
CBS DFW

Renowned Harvard professor breaks down significance of Juneteenth

Last year, President Joe Biden made Juneteenth the newest federal holiday. The day, June 19, marks the date in 1865 when the last enslaved people in America were finally freed.Renowned Harvard professor Henry Louis Gates Jr. told CBS News that marking the day as a holiday was a long time coming."Juneteenth was not embraced as a national Black holiday for a long, long time," Gates said. "But it was kept alive by Black people in Texas. And that's what's so sweet about it. Our people have been hungry for holidays. Hungry for traditions. Hungry for stories about Black history."By day,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Rice#Color Red#Juneteenth Celebration#Juneteenth Day#Food Drink#Union#African Americans#Xavierarnau Getty Images#Goodboy Picture Company#Confederate
Mashed

Why You Should Eat 'Prosperity Meals' To Celebrate Juneteenth

In 2021, Juneteenth was declared a federal holiday by President Biden. Although this is technically the newest American holiday, it's strongly tied to the past and "marks a day on June 19, 1865, when the last enslaved African-Americans in Galveston, Texas were notified by Union soldiers that they were free" (via Serious Eats). The holiday is now celebrated across the U.S., and the ways of celebrating it are different from one region to another, although all these festivities have a few things in common — street fairs, parades, and spectacular, glorious food such as barbecue, among many others.
GALVESTON, TX
Upworthy

The ‘Grandmother of Juneteenth’ says best way to celebrate holiday is to 'help somebody else’

Juneteenth marked the end of slavery in America and has since been celebrated as the day of emancipation by the African-American community. Civil rights activist Opal Lee, known as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth," has a message for those celebrating the special day: help someone else. Lee, a former schoolteacher who has spent much of her life serving the community, was the face of the campaign that got Juneteenth recognized as a national holiday. She is also a Nobel Peace Prize-nominated activist. Lee and her granddaughter, Dione Sims, the founding executive director of the National Juneteenth Museum, spoke to TODAY about the day of emancipation. When Lee was asked what people should do on Juneteenth, she replied, "I think they should spend this special day helping somebody else. I find that when I help somebody else, all my problems seem to disappear. I don’t want you to think that they go into thin air, but when I’m helping somebody else, I get help for myself, too."
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
modernfarmer.com

Juneteenth Might Be the Most American Holiday of All

Many Americans consider Memorial Day to be the start of summer, but perhaps a better holiday that exemplifies vacations, bountiful produce, barbecues and time with family and friends is Juneteenth. On Jan. 1, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing enslaved people located in Confederate states. But although...
TEXAS STATE
International Business Times

Parades, Street Festivals And Speeches Mark Juneteenth Across U.S

With street parties, the trumpets and drums of marching bands, speeches and a few political rallies, people across the United States marked Juneteenth this weekend, a jubilee commemorating the end of the legal enslavement of Black Americans. Events started on Friday and continued through Sunday featuring concerts at San Francisco's...
GALVESTON, TX
Insider

Insider

466K+
Followers
29K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy