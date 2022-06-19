6 things that surprised me about going on my first solo cruise, from paying extra to travel by myself to how easy it was to meet people

Insider's reporter took her first cruise solo and ran into a few surprises. Joey Hadden/Insider

I took my first cruise solo on the largest cruise ship ever, Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas .

My trip was full of surprises, from the price of the room to the best way to meet people.

Excursions were more social than I expected, and people kept asking me where my parents were.

The author on the top deck of the world's largest cruise ship. Joey Hadden/Insider

A few months ago, I took my first cruise on the largest cruise ship in the world and I traveled by myself. I experienced a few surprises along the way.

As a frequent traveler, I've traveled long distances solo by plane and train — and now cruise ship, too.

In April 2022, I went on my first cruise to the Caribbean for a reporting trip by myself. During my seven-night solo voyage onboard Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas, my ship sailed to Roatán, Honduras; Cozumel and Costa Maya in Mexico; as well as Royal Caribbean's own private island in the Bahamas.

As a long-time solo traveler and first-time cruiser, a few things surprised me about cruising alone. From booking the trip to setting sail, here's what I didn't expect.

The author in her stateroom. Joey Hadden/Insider

When booking my cruise, I was surprised to find that the room rate was higher for just one person than it would have been for two.

Because most cruise ship staterooms are meant to hold at least two people, booking a room by yourself often means you still have to pay higher prices that are equivalent to two people. According to Cruise Critic , this is because most cruise ships don't have solo cabins that are meant for just one person. Some do, but it's not common. For example, mine didn't.

The listed rates for my ship were per person, not per room when I booked my cruise. But when switching between one and two guests in my search, the cost per person doubled when I had just one person selected. This is known as paying a "single supplement," as it helps the cruise line make up for the lost revenue that would have come from having a second person on board, according to the LA Times .

For $2,000, I got an ocean-view stateroom to myself. It would have cost about half the price per person if I had brought someone with me.

Insider paid for the room, per the company's reporting standards.

People wander the top deck of the world's largest cruise ship. Joey Hadden/Insider

It was easier to meet people on the ship than I expected it would be as a solo traveler.

As someone who is typically shy around new people, I was surprised by how easy it was to talk to other travelers on the ship.

Couples, families, and other solo cruisers seemed open to chatting and sharing their experiences with me around the pool decks and at various eateries and common spaces. After all, we had at least one thing in common — being on this epic vacation.

A tour guide holds up an excursion sign. Joey Hadden/Insider

I thought I'd have a hard time navigating the ports to find my excursion groups, but since I booked through the cruise line, there were so many signs and directions that made it easy.

At each cruise port, passengers may disembark to spend their time as they wish. They might sightsee independently, take a taxi to a beach, link up with a local tour guide, or join an official cruise-line excursion.

I joined a cruise-line excursion at every port and was nervous about finding my group due to the large crowds at each port. However, I was given clear directions of where to meet my group each time, and there were so many posted signs that it ended up being easy.

The author hikes with a group during an excursion in Roatán, Honduras. Joey Hadden/Insider

I figured that since I was a solo traveler, I'd experience the ports alone, but I found that many people on excursions were looking to meet new people. It made making friends easy.

I found that excursions were the easiest way to meet people on the ship. With group activities like hiking and plenty of downtime on bus rides to and from the tour locations, I spent most of the time socializing during these trips. On a guided hike in Roatán, Honduras , I met couples, families, and one other solo traveler.

The author, 26, stands in front of the ship. Joey Hadden/Insider

But I was shocked that I was mistaken for a child every time I entered or exited the ship.

"Where are your parents?" was a question I had to answer nearly every day of my cruise.

Cruise-line workers were quick to assume that I was a lost child rather than a solo cruiser each time I entered and exited the ship. This could be because I look young (in my opinion), but it also made me think that solo cruising must be less common at my age, 26.

Cruisers who answered this forum about the average age of solo cruisers on Cruise Critic in 2020 were between 30 and 80 years old.

People fill up pool chairs on the deck. Joey Hadden/Insider

Even as a single person on the world's largest cruise ship, it can be hard to find a chair on the pool deck after noon.

Since I was on the largest cruise ship in the world, I thought that it would be pretty easy to find a single pool chair on the ship at any time.

But by mid-day, most of the chairs were taken up by people or saved by towels. While saving chairs with towels wasn't allowed on my ship, I didn't see the rule enforced and I had to arrive early to ensure I had a good spot.

The author at a port in front of the world's largest cruise ship. Joey Hadden/Insider

While I thought my first cruise was still enjoyable alone, if I were to take another one, I'd prefer to bring a buddy.

While there were many social activities and friendly cruisers who loved to chat with random strangers like me, I still found myself feeling lonely on the ship. I longed to have a conversation with someone who knew me or to be able to share my experiences in new places with a loved one. Being surrounded by so many families and groups of friends made me wish I could be with mine.

If I cruise again, I'll definitely bring my own crew.