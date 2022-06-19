ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Five Beach Home Hot Spots That Aren’t the Hamptons

By Michael Kaminer
mansionglobal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce a sparsely populated region whose idyllic scenery lured artists from Winslow Homer to Jackson Pollack, the Hamptons in New York now ranks among the most expensive residential markets in the U.S. Prices have soared even higher during the pandemic, as New Yorkers fled the city and snapped up...

www.mansionglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
mansionglobal.com

A Contemporary Los Angeles Home That Feels Like a Resort

Perched just above the Sunset Strip and trendy West Hollywood, inside the upscale Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Doheny Estates, this contemporary house feels both close to the action and incredibly private. Last asking $30 million, 9344 Nightingale Drive has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and 11,500 square feet. The ground level...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mansionglobal.com

A Five-Bedroom Manhattan Condo in an Amenity-Rich Building

Overlooking a steady stream of yellow cabs, bewildered out-of-towners, and the occasional cello-carrying Juilliard student, this condominium offers light and privacy on New York City’s. “This property gives you a lot of square footage on one level with 10-foot-tall windows wrapping three sides,” said listing agent Jill Mangone of...
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oregon State
State
Vermont State
State
Connecticut State
BoardingArea

New Stimulus Checks Up to $1,050 Are Going Out Soon to NYS Homeowners

There are new stimulus rebate checks going out soon that will be up to $1,050 each for homeowners in NYS. Here is how to figure out how much it will be. It has been over a year since the last federal stimulus checks have gone out and states have been stepping in to send out their own. New York State is doing this as well for home owners this month – with a political message attached.
INCOME TAX
Q 105.7

Will Summer 2022 In Upstate NY Be A Scorcher? Looks That Way

Before June even started we hit 90 degrees 3 times in Albany. It looks like that hot trend will roll into summer. My family just bought a pool membership for the first time since we moved to Clifton Park, and it looks like that is going to be a great investment for the summer ahead!
ALBANY, NY
mansionglobal.com

U.S. Home Sellers Are Dropping Prices, Signaling a Market Slowdown

Home sellers across the U.S., especially in areas that have seen significant pandemic-induced population increases, dropped their prices last month to adjust to weakening demand, according to a Redfin report released Tuesday. Throughout the 108 metros the Seattle-based firm tracked, more than 10% of sellers reduced their listing prices in...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
Refinery29

A Week In New York, NY, On A $98,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today: a business development advisor who makes $98,000 per year and spends some of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mansionglobal.com

Water Mill, New York, Home With 7,500 Square Feet and Seven Bedrooms Asks $22 Million

This home in Water Mill, New York, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 7,500 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Aubri Peele. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. Interiors are flooded with natural light from large plate glass windows and sliding doors. Additional amenities proposed include a low-profile gas fireplace in the living room, an entertainment room with integrated electronics, a billiard room, and an office. Offered pre-construction by renowned Farrell Building Company, the plans call for 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms spanning 7,500 +/- SF of exquisite living and entertaining space across 3 levels. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. The grounds are an oasis and feature a heated gunite pool, a spa, a modern pergola, a 2-level pool house, and a tennis court. Open floorplans are filled with custom finishes and luxurious amenities such as a double-height foyer, guest suites that open directly to covered outdoor patios or glass railed terraces, soaking tubs with views, a gym, and a state-of-the-art kitchen fitted with professional appliances which are fully integrated with surrounding white and reflective glass.
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

This Six-Bedroom Villa Stands Right on the Sand in Los Cabos, Mexico

This oceanfront home is one of 10 villas under construction on the beach in a 33-acre St. Regis enclave within the 1,850-acre Quivira resort community in Los Cabos. Known as the Residences at St. Regis Los Cabos, the villas are on track for a spring 2023 completion. That is also when the St. Regis hotel, which has 120 rooms or suites, is set to open. There are also 64 multifamily residences in the St. Regis development.
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

A Massive Maui Ranch Next Door to Oprah’s Property Asks $75 Million

In Hawaii, a roughly 3,600-acre ranch next to Oprah Winfrey’s property is asking $75 million. In Hawaii, a roughly 3,600-acre ranch next to Oprah Winfrey’s property is coming on the market for $75 million. Known as Hana Ranch, the Maui property is one of the largest pieces of...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Beach Island#Beaches#Hot Spots#Housing List#Winslow Homer#New Yorkers
mansionglobal.com

Manhattan Luxury Sales Just Had Their Slowest Week Since December 2020

Just 12 contracts were signed for luxury Manhattan apartments priced above $4 million in the week from June 13-19, a steep drop from the 25 contracts the previous week, according to the weekly report from Olshan Realty released Monday. “It was the worst week in the luxury market since the...
MANHATTAN, NY
Q 105.7

Welcome! People are Moving to Albany, NY from These Ten Places

Every single day, families are moving into the Capital Region. The benefits of living in the Albany metropolitan area are countless. You can easily access New York City, Boston, Buffalo or even Canada, opening the door to endless adventures. In both the capital city and the cities that surround it, you can find stable employment, safe housing, and some of the best schools around.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Place
Vancouver, CA
UPI News

Jeremy Allen White: 'The Bear' shows chefs' 'sacrifice and commitment'

LOS ANGELES, June 23 (UPI) -- Jeremy Allen White said playing a chef on The Bear, premiering Thursday on FX, taught him how much people who cook food sacrifice for their patrons. "What I really took away, spending time with these cooks [and] chefs in kitchens is the sacrifice and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy