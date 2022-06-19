Role of father and coach a double honor

Four local fathers are collaborating to teach their sons about life and baseball. They are, from left, Rick and son Will Holloway, Andy and son Jackson Green, James and son Briggs Johnstone, and Jeremy and son Chase Penny. Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

Weaver resident Rick Holloway observes his 7-year-old son Will as the youngster goes about his day.

Holloway said Will helps his mother, sister and a niece bring in groceries, speaks kindly to others and responds to his parents with “yes, ma’am” and “yes, sir.”

“Seeing him choose to be a great kid is all I need to know that he appreciates the lessons and coaching he receives from his dad being a coach,” Holloway said.

Holloway and three other fathers — Jacksonville residents James Johnstone, Andy Green and Jeremy Penny — started the Alabama Attaboys, an 8-and-under travel baseball team, to use the sport as a vehicle to teach their boys and others how to be good men. As a travel team, the four coaches have an opportunity to mentor children all year long, not just during the spring baseball season.

“We intend for these boys to have an impact on their peers and lead by example,” Holloway said.

His son, Will, understands.

“I like having daddy as a coach. He tells me what to do if I do something wrong,” Will Holloway said.

The team started last fall. Since then, the coaches practice with the players about two times a week, and they travel a couple of times each month. They all have other children. Their sacrifices of time seem to be more of an investment in the future as much as they are for winning a game or earning a ring.

Indeed, it takes time to build character.

“My dad is understanding, thoughtful and kind but sometimes he gets on to me,” said Chase Penny.

As the boys play ball and learn the skills of running, pitching, batting and catching, they encourage the team members to shake hands when introduced, to look each other in the eye when speaking and to be friendly.

Johnstone said he and his fellow coaches reward the players with leadership medals for various acts, such as placing their arm around a fellow player who struck out.

“If a player is without a father figure,” Johnstone said, “we tell them we love them and that we care, even when they make a mistake.”

Johnstone’s son, Briggs, notices that.

“Daddy’s fun and kind and picks me up and talks to me if I mess up,” he said.

It takes discipline to have a successful ball team, and the four coaches are firm with their players, according to Johnstone, but they avoid condemnation.

“We want the boys to be tough and to have fun,” he said.

Jackson Green goes along with that.

“If I get hurt, he leaves me alone ’cause he knows I’m tough,” he said.