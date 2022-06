The all-volunteer Hampton County Watermelon Festival Committee sat gathered in the social hall of the Hampton United Methodist Church last Thursday, notes in hand. There was a nervous excitement in the air. It had been a disappointing two-year pandemic break with no hometown festival. Now, after months of planning, the longest-continuing festival in the state - and one of Hampton County's oldest traditions- was set to return and the 80th annual Watermelon Festival was about to kickoff.

1 DAY AGO