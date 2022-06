UGA golfer Blake Parkman's father, who played football and golf at UGA in the 90s, passed away in February at age 48. Kanon Parkman was a kicker, scoring 255 career points and was known for kicking the game-winning field goal against Georgia Tech in 1995. As Father’s Day approaches, we talk about the Parkman’s father-son ties to UGA sports and how that's helping Blake get through this season.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO