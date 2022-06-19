ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Williamsport, PA

Announcing NCPA's Dad for the Day: Matt Horn

By NCPA Staff
 3 days ago

Happy Father's Day to dads everywhere! To the dads who support, protect, guide. For the role models, the ones who accept, love, and stand up for the people they call family. Today is your day.

NCPA's first ever Dad for the Day is Matt Horn, of South Williamsport, nominated for the honor by his daughter, Reidyn Horn.

We asked readers to nominate their favorite dads by telling us what makes their dad (grandpa, father-in-law, uncle, adoptive father) special.

We asked: "Tell us all about your nominee: Your own father, a grandfather, uncle, or someone who's been an incredible father figure in your life or to someone you know.

"Tell us how he has made an impact on your life, or others lives in the community. We want to know what makes this father outstanding!"

The nominations went to our NCPA staff for a vote. This was a close one, with the need for a tie-breaker!

We selected nominations by the details of the written responses, from dads who are the glue to their family, to fathers-in-law and step-fathers who stepped in to be strong, positive forces in nominators' lives.

About Matt Horn

Matt Horn's daughter Reidyn wrote:

"My father was adopted from Vietnam. He was found on the side of the road after the war. He contracted illnesses as a child that would affect him as an adult, and now he is currently in need of a liver transplant. He is doing good for now, but over the next few years his liver will get worse.

"Even with his many health complications he still works hard for our family. He is a Susquehanna Trailways and Transit bus driver, he's a huge sports fan, he enjoys watching TV and hanging out with the family. My dad is always willing to help others whenever he can. He truly is one amazing man."

Matt Horn wins a round of golf for himself and friends at White Deer Golf Course, dinner at Windows on 4th , and an overnight stay at the Genetti Hotel and Suites in Williamsport!

He also wins bragging rights as the first NorthcentralPa.com Dad for the Day!

Congratulations, and happy Father's Day!

