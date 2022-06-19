Breaking: Liverpool Confirm Signing Of Calvin Ramsay From Aberdeen, Squad Number Revealed

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen, subject to international clearance.

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen, subject to international clearance.

The 18-year-old has signed a long-term contract after undergoing his medical and completing the formalities of the transfer at the AXA Training Centre.

He is expected to provide competition for the right-back spot at Liverpool along with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Neco Williams, and Northern Ireland international Conor Bradley.

Squad Number

The Scotland under-21 international will wear the number 22 shirt at Liverpool for the upcoming campaign.

'Dream Come True'

Ramsay told Liverpoolfc.com what it meant to play for Aberdeen and now Liverpool.

“I’m just buzzing and it’s a dream come true really to be here.

“It was a dream come true to play for Aberdeen, and now to be at one of the biggest, if not the biggest club in the world, it’s a massive achievement and I’m looking forward to trying to show the fans what I’ve got.

“Hopefully I can come in in pre-season, show everyone at the club, the staff, players what I’ve got and then we’ll see what happens from there.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |