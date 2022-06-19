ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Enzo Maresca to become Man City assistant following Juanma Lillo departure

By Tom Gott & Graeme Bailey
90min
90min
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Man City have agreed...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
90min

Should LA Galaxy partner Chicharito with Dejan Joveljic?

The case for the LA Galaxy to switch to a two-striker system was given another boost on Saturday. After struggling for 88 minutes to find a breakthrough against the Portland Timbers - even going 1-0 down in the first half - the Galaxy finally grabbed a late equalizer. It'll come...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Enzo Maresca
90min

Columbus Crew sign new DP Cucho Hernandez from Watford

The Columbus Crew have a new Designated Player. The Eastern Conference team has signed Colombian forward Cucho Hernandez from English Championship side Watford through the 2025 Major League Soccer season. He arrives for a club-record $10m transfer fee, according to ESPN. Hernandez joins after Columbus traded USMNT striker Gyasi Zardes...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man City#Manchester
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

90min

658
Followers
5K+
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy