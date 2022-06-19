ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flora, MS

Police: Burglars cut through wall of Mississippi grocery store, steal cash

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
Police seek the public’s help after a burglar cut through the wall of a Mississippi grocery store and stole cash form the store’s safe.

The Flora Police Department is seeking the public’s help with information on a burglary of Sullivan’s Grocery store located at 130 Edwards Circle Flora.

On Saturday, June 11th, 2022 around midnight, suspects cut through an exterior wall of the grocery store, gaining access to the safe, stealing an undisclosed amount of cash.

Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers posted a photo of a vehicle believed to be involved in the crime.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for up to a $2,500 reward. If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477), submit a tip, by using your mobile device or computer by going to www.P3tips.com.

Mz T
3d ago

To come up with that kind of plan they has to be former employees in order to know where to hide at and know where the safe is...

