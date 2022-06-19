ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Recycling: Spring collection events produce big numbers in removing unwanted waste

By Amy Schirf
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37fD5T_0gFUyTLB00

This spring, two large collection events were held to help rid Centre County of unwanted waste. The first event, Watershed Cleanup Day, was held on April 23. Approximately 450 volunteers gathered to help remove unsightly and unhealthy trash from stream banks, roadsides, sinkholes and illegal dumpsites.

Through the valiant efforts of the volunteers, more than 12,500 pounds of material was removed from over 45 sites. Since 1997, ClearWater Conservancy Watershed Cleanup Day volunteers have removed 6.12 million pounds of waste, helping to keep our environment beautiful, green and safe.

To assist the Conservancy’s efforts, 12 employees from the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority (CCRRA) volunteered their time to clean up four of the sites. In the span of four hours, the CCRRA group picked up 52 tires and over 2,000 pounds of trash.

To keep our streets looking clean and green, CCRRA recently received an Adopt-a-Highway sign along College Avenue for the area between the Nittany Mall and SCI Rockview. Our crew will continue cleanup work throughout the years.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event

The second springtime collection, the Annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event, also proved a success. Approximately 44,000 pounds of hazardous material and nearly two miles of fluorescent tubes were collected during the special event held at the CCRRA on April 29-30. More than 750 vehicles brought hazardous material to the annual free drop off event.

Residents stopped by that weekend to properly dispose of pesticides, oil-based paint, mercury and mercury containing items, old CFL bulbs and all sorts of hazardous materials from their households. If you missed the collection this spring, we are already planning a 2023 Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event for April 28-29. In the meantime, contact us at ccrra@centrecountyrecycles.org with any questions about refuse or recycling.

The ‘Perfect Recycling Bin Contest’

While this is not a special collection event per se, it is a special event! Last month we mailed postcards to 50 random winners of our Perfect Recycling Bin Contest. Were you one of the lucky winners?

Throughout the month of May, the CCRRA curbside recycling crew collected addresses of residents who put out perfect curbside recycling bins. Once all addresses were collected, staff randomly picked 50 winners from the “May Perfect Recycling Bin List.” We then mailed those 50 winners a postcard detailing how they can claim their prize — a $50 gift card. We have already had some very happy residents come in to claim their gift card. Check our social media pages to see pictures of some of our winners.

This contest could not have happened without the generous support of our sponsors. Gift cards for this contest were donated by the Centre Region Council of Governments’ Refuse and Recycling Program, Fred Carson Disposal Service, Inc., WM, Inc., Clean Energy and the CCRRA.

CCRRA is grateful to be able to offer events like the ones mentioned above and for our wonderful residents who participate to help make this such a great place to live.

Amy Schirf is education coordinator for the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority. Contact her at aschirf@centrecountyrecycles.org.

WTAJ

New hotel coming to Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –Centre County commissioners are set to approve plans for a new hotel in Benner Township. The new hotel will be located along Benner Pike, just south of downtown Bellefonte. It will cover four acres standing four stories tall with 82 rooms. Plans are expected to be approved during the Centre County […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State Berkey Creamery announces new flavor for Arts Fest 2022

The Penn State Berkey Creamery will introduce a new ice cream flavor for the 2022 Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts, according to a recent release. The new flavor is called "Festival Fudge" and is composed of vanilla ice cream with raspberry swirls and chunks of chocolate fudge, according to the release.
PENN, PA
State College

To My Friendly Neighborhood Gas Station

Forget the summery weather. According to the calendar it’s January 1940 and if you need your car serviced you can dial 3893. The calendar hangs on the wall in College Heights Exxon, known in 1940 as the College Heights Service Station. Owner Gary Green stumbled on the relic in a thrift store. Of course, he had to have it and frame it.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ’s Maria Cade on her Miss Pennsylvania Journey

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — WTAJ State College Journalist, Maria Cade, participated in the opportunity of a lifetime as she competed in the 2022 Miss Pennsylvania competition. The 22-year-old who currently holds the title of Miss Central Pennsylvania was named first runner-up in the 2022 Miss Pennsylvania competition and was awarded over $7,500 in scholarships. “I […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Fire crews swift to clear coal truck rollover in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Volunteer Fire Departments were quick to the scene of a coal truck rollover crash Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened June 21 when a tri-axle carrying coal was traveling on Clearfield Curwensville Highway in Lawrence Township. The truck struck two vehicles and left the roadway only to roll over the guardrail […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Hawbaker vs. PennDOT Update

Now the latest on the Legal Battle between PennDOT and the State College based “Glenn O. Hawbaker Incorporated” — which is one of the state’s largest Construction Contractors. The State Supreme Court continues to hear arguments from both sides. The basic question remains as the dispute...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc23.com

Clearfield County Jail in the Spotlight

The Clearfield County Jail has been in the spotlight in recent weeks and not in a good way. Donald White and Robert Miller escaped from the Clearfield County Jail 3 weeks ago, and then all Dayside Correctional Officers at the Prison called out of work in unison twice last week, forcing the Facility into lockdown both times.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
