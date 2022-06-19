Recycling: Spring collection events produce big numbers in removing unwanted waste

This spring, two large collection events were held to help rid Centre County of unwanted waste. The first event, Watershed Cleanup Day, was held on April 23. Approximately 450 volunteers gathered to help remove unsightly and unhealthy trash from stream banks, roadsides, sinkholes and illegal dumpsites.

Through the valiant efforts of the volunteers, more than 12,500 pounds of material was removed from over 45 sites. Since 1997, ClearWater Conservancy Watershed Cleanup Day volunteers have removed 6.12 million pounds of waste, helping to keep our environment beautiful, green and safe.

To assist the Conservancy’s efforts, 12 employees from the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority (CCRRA) volunteered their time to clean up four of the sites. In the span of four hours, the CCRRA group picked up 52 tires and over 2,000 pounds of trash.

To keep our streets looking clean and green, CCRRA recently received an Adopt-a-Highway sign along College Avenue for the area between the Nittany Mall and SCI Rockview. Our crew will continue cleanup work throughout the years.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event

The second springtime collection, the Annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event, also proved a success. Approximately 44,000 pounds of hazardous material and nearly two miles of fluorescent tubes were collected during the special event held at the CCRRA on April 29-30. More than 750 vehicles brought hazardous material to the annual free drop off event.

Residents stopped by that weekend to properly dispose of pesticides, oil-based paint, mercury and mercury containing items, old CFL bulbs and all sorts of hazardous materials from their households. If you missed the collection this spring, we are already planning a 2023 Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event for April 28-29. In the meantime, contact us at ccrra@centrecountyrecycles.org with any questions about refuse or recycling.

The ‘Perfect Recycling Bin Contest’

While this is not a special collection event per se, it is a special event! Last month we mailed postcards to 50 random winners of our Perfect Recycling Bin Contest. Were you one of the lucky winners?

Throughout the month of May, the CCRRA curbside recycling crew collected addresses of residents who put out perfect curbside recycling bins. Once all addresses were collected, staff randomly picked 50 winners from the “May Perfect Recycling Bin List.” We then mailed those 50 winners a postcard detailing how they can claim their prize — a $50 gift card. We have already had some very happy residents come in to claim their gift card. Check our social media pages to see pictures of some of our winners.

This contest could not have happened without the generous support of our sponsors. Gift cards for this contest were donated by the Centre Region Council of Governments’ Refuse and Recycling Program, Fred Carson Disposal Service, Inc., WM, Inc., Clean Energy and the CCRRA.

CCRRA is grateful to be able to offer events like the ones mentioned above and for our wonderful residents who participate to help make this such a great place to live.

Amy Schirf is education coordinator for the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority. Contact her at aschirf@centrecountyrecycles.org.