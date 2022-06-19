ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Winston-Salem police investigating a shooting that left one injured

WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting after a victim arrived at a local hospital Sunday morning with a gunshot wound to...

www.wfmynews2.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Police in Salisbury investigating two separate shootings

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are investigating two separate shootings that left two men injured. The first happened on Tuesday at approximately 7:38 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Long Street. Police say a 21-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk towards East Spencer when a car drove by. Someone in the car fired multiple shots, with one shot striking the victim.
SALISBURY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
WFMY NEWS2

Firefighters battle house fire in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Winston-Salem. The fire is at a house on Renigar Street. The fire started just before 8 p.m. at the house. Firefighters are battling heavy flames and smoke. They have not said how the fire started at this time. OTHER...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

VIDEO: Smoky house fire in Winston-Salem displaces 3

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A house fire in Winston-Salem has displaced several people. Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted out Wednesday that they had crews on the scene of a house fire in the 500 block of Beth Avenue. According to the tweet, three people were displaced and one of the occupants was treated by EMS. No […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
chathamstartribune.com

Man arrested in fatal hit and run

The Virginia State Police has charged Mckinley Thorpe Jr. of Roxboro, N.C., with one felony count of failure to stop at the scene of a traffic crash. The charges stem from an ongoing investigation into a fatal hit-and-run in Pittsylvania County that took the life of Lennise Snead, 62, of Danville.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
randolphnewsnow.com

Three Charged After Violent Home Invasion/Robbery in Randleman

ASHEBORO N.C. – Three people were recently charged in connection with a violent home invasion and robbery in Randleman that took place earlier this year. According to the the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on February 13th, 2022, they responded to a reported home invasion, robbery and assault on WOW Rd., in Randleman. The victim told police two males entered the home, held her down, and sprayed her with pepper spray. Another victim, a male reported that woke up to a male suspect standing over him, before he was also assaulted. The suspects stole items from the home and fled the scene in a white truck.
RANDLEMAN, NC
WBTV

Three juveniles taken into custody after chase, crash on I-85

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A chase on I-85 that began in Mecklenburg County ended in Rowan County with a crash and three juveniles taken into custody. It happened Tuesday morning just after 9:30 a.m. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a trooper was conducting speed enforcement on...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

Reidsville man charged with murder after man shot, killed

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Reidsville man is accused of shooting and killing another man on Monday, according to a Reidsville Police Department news release. Around 12:26 p.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of South Scales Street when they were told about a shooting. Officers found 32-year-old Keith Clark with multiple gunshot wounds. Clark […]
REIDSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Woman says man exposed himself to her at Price Park in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A woman’s sense of safety was destroyed when a peaceful afternoon stroll through a popular Greensboro park took a scary and disturbing turn.  A man reportedly exposed himself to her and now Greensboro Police are trying to find him before he does it again.  It happened in Price Park, off New Garden […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro hit-and-run hurts small family business

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad dad believes he and his almost one-year-old son are lucky to be alive after a driver slammed into their truck and sent the vehicle rolling off the road. It happened Thursday evening at the intersection of South Josephine Boyd Street and Grove Street. “I was just driving along, ready […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
37K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy