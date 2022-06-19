UK ‘leaderless but not powerless’ says former PM Gordon Brown

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has called for the UK Government to implement a fourth budget to help struggling families after he revealed his “shock” at the growing number of those in poverty.

Speaking to BBC’s Sunday Morning, Mr Brown said Prime Minister Boris Johnson has to “get people together” to solve rising inflation and put in place a plan for growth.

Mr Brown was prime minister during Britain’s last financial crisis between 2007-2010. He also served as chancellor from 1997-2007.

He revealed he was “shocked” by the numbers of families who may be forced into poverty.

He added: “I am shocked by the fact that so many families and so many children are going to be forced into poverty during this winter, despite Chancellor Sunak’s proposals last month.

“I see millions of families in poverty, and millions of children going to school ill clad and hungry, people are unable to afford to put up their heating.

“Something has got to be done about this. And it has to be done in a far fairer way than the previous three budgets.

“Family budgets are under huge pressure, and the Government will need a plan. I am proposing a fourth budget. We’ve had three budgets this year. We need to do three things. First of all, we need to get inflation on a pathway towards stable prices.

“Secondly, the Government’s got to help ease family poverty, because child poverty is going to go beyond five million if we don’t take further action. And thirdly, I think what people are really looking for is a plan for growth to get over this.”

He warned the economic issues Britain is facing are affecting every country around the globe.

Britain is one of the few countries without a policy for industry. We don't have a trade deal either with America or with Europe, so in or out of Brexit we've really got to get our trading relations sorted out

Former PM Gordon Brown

“This is first of all a global problem that needs a global solution. We’re actually leaderless at the moment, but we’re not powerless,” he said.

“There’s a food crisis, 800 million on the verge of starvation. There’s an energy crisis with oil prices going up, affecting every country, inflation and of course on top of Covid and conflict and climate change, which is affecting every country.

“So Boris Johnson may be going to Rwanda and then to Germany but he really ought to be getting world leaders together, and they should concoct a plan that deals in a concerted and comprehensive way that can get oil prices down can get food supply, moving around the world, and can get control of inflation.”

He speculated that inflation in the UK could reach 11% but warned when high inflation and the possibility of recession “come together” jobs and living standards could be at risk.

Mr Brown accused the Government of not doing enough regarding the impending economic crisis.

“Britain is one of the few countries without a policy for industry. We don’t have a trade deal either with America or with Europe, so in or out of Brexit we’ve really got to get our trading relations sorted out,” he said.

“Without that plan and there is no plan. There is no programme of action.

“The Government is going from crisis to crisis and scandal to scandal. We cannot see the way out of this. We will have pain now and pain later. What we need is minimising pain now and maximising gain later.

“At the moment, no government minister can explain any strategy for the next year, two years or three years. There is no plan, no programme of action, and there’s got to be one.”

He also told Labour leader Keir Starmer to “ignore” those who accused him of being “boring” earlier this week.

“What’s exciting about the possibility of Keir Starmer’s leadership is he will have a plan for Britain. He will show how we can get back growth. He will show how we can get living standards rising again, and he will show how we can have a fairer society that deals with problems like climate change.

“Kier Starmer was the Director of Public Prosecutions. He’s been a great public servant over many years, and I think he’ll make a great Prime Minister.”

A HM Treasury spokesperson said: “We’ve already announced a detailed Plan for Growth which sets out how we will provide significant investment in infrastructure, skills and innovation – and the Chancellor has committed to reform business taxes this autumn to spur economic growth and boost jobs.

“We understand that people right across the UK are struggling with rising prices; that’s why we’ve acted to protect the eight million most vulnerable families through at least £1,200 of direct payments this year with additional support for pensioners and those claiming disability benefits.”