Lauren Graham and Peter Krause ‘quietly’ split after more than a decade

Actors Lauren Graham and Peter Krause have broken up after more than a decade together.

A representative for the Gilmore Girls star confirmed the split to People and said that the pair “quietly ended their relationship last year”.

Graham, 55, and Krause, 56, have been dating since 2010 while starring as brother and sister on the family comedy-drama series Parenthood .

However, they have known each other for much longer, having first met in 1995 on the set of Caroline in the City .

They kept their relationship largely out of the public eye and have only been pictured together on the red carpet a handful of times.

In a 2010 interview with Redbook , Graham opened up about the early stages of their relationship.

“Nobody knew about it for a while because we like to be at home, cooking and not going out,” she said.

“I’ve also been really protective of it because it’s important that you can buy us as brother and sister on the show.”

Later, in 2014, Graham fended off questions from television chat show host Ellen DeGeneres about when the pair might get married.

“I never know how to answer this question,” she said. “I don’t know. We’re really happy. I feel like close to five years in Hollywood is like, ‘Aren’t we married already really?’ It’s good the way it is.”

However, the Covid-19 pandemic forced the pair apart for almost five months while Graham was away in Vancouver filming the new Disney Plus series, The Mighty Ducks .

She told The Ellen DeGeneres Show last April: “Normally that’s a two-hour flight and you come home on the weekends but I couldn’t do that. So we were separated for almost five months, which had never happened before.”

During their time apart, Krause became closer to his son Roman, which Graham joked made her “re-entry more difficult”.

“It was more like they were the married couple… They were like, ‘We don’t do it that way anymore’ in the kitchen or whatever. They were like, ‘No, no, no, this is how things happen’.”

However, she added that she would respect Krause’s space because “these times are tough and everyone just dealt with it their own way”.