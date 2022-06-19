ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Deadly shooting in York

WGAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYork City Police say one person died after being shot late Saturday night. According to police, shots...

www.wgal.com

abc27.com

Carlisle barbershop shooting suspect on U.S. Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Michael Anthony Baltimore, the suspect in a fatal 2021 Carlisle barbershop shooting, has been added to the U.S. Marshals’ Top 15 Most Wanted List with a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Baltimore is wanted for homicide, assault, and parole violation charges...
CARLISLE, PA
WGAL

3 dead, 3 injured in crash in Adams County

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people are dead and three others are injured after a high-speed crash in Adams County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to police, the driver of a 2011 Jeep left the roadway, hitting a tree and stopping in a cow pasture. The driver of...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

3 dead after central Pa. crash: state police

Three people were killed in a Wednesday afternoon crash on an Adams County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. The single-vehicle crash was first reported around 12:18 p.m. on the 1800 block of Pine Run Road in Hamilton Township, outside New Oxford, according to Trooper Kelly Abati. One of the drivers...
NEW OXFORD, PA
wdac.com

Fatal Shooting Investigation In York

YORK – York Police made an arrest in a fatal weekend shooting. Officers arrested Nathaniel Cutchall in the 900 block of Wayne Avenue for the shooting death of 22-year-old Logan Cutchall. On Saturday, June 18 at 11:10 p.m., police responded to an address in the 600 block of Linden Avenue and discovered Logan Cutchall with a gunshot wound. He was transported to York Hospital where he later died. Nathaniel Cutchall was transported and turned over to central booking where he is being charged with criminal homicide. The investigation into the incident continues.
YORK, PA
WGAL

Gunman ties up clerk in Turkey Hill robbery, Ephrata police say

EPHRATA, Pa. — An armed man robbed a Turkey Hill in Ephrata, Lancaster County, late Monday night. Police said it happened just before 11 p.m. at the Turkey Hill on State Street in Ephrata. Officers said just before closing, a man wearing sunglasses and a neck gaiter entered the...
EPHRATA, PA
FOX 43

Coroner responds to Adams County crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The Adams County Coroner has been dispatched to a deadly crash in Hamilton Township early Wednesday afternoon. The crash occurred at the 1800 Block of Pine Run Road, Hamilton Township in Adams County according to emergency dispatch. Reports state that three are dead from the...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Three People Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash In Adams County (DEVELOPING)

Three people are dead, and multiple people were "critically injured" in a crash in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, June 22, Pennsylvania state police say. Three coroners and at least one medivac has been called to the two-vehicle crash that happened around 12:18 p.m. in the 1800 block of Pine Run Road in Hamilton Township, according to Adams County 911 dispatchers.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Home and cars hit by gunfire in York County neighborhood

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in a Spring Garden Township neighborhood. Just after midnight on June 20, police responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Windsor Street and Mulberry Street. Witness told police that multiple shots were fired during...
YORK COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Lancaster County Fugitive Arrested in Coatesville

COATESVILLE, PA — The City of Coatesville Police Department arrested a man with an arrest warrant on Saturday. Authorities state that on June 18, 2022, at approximately 8:00 AM, police apprehended 47-year-old Tige Thompson in the 500 block of Lumber Street after it was found he had an active warrant out of Lancaster County. Thompson was taken into custody without incident and held for Lancaster County.
COATESVILLE, PA
FOX43.com

1 injured in York County nightclub shooting

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Springettsbury Township Police is investigating a shooting outside a York County nightclub that sent one person to the hospital in the early hours of Saturday. Police were dispatched to Banana Max on the 2600 block of Eastern Boulevard around 1:44 a.m. and found a man...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Suspect steals thousands from safe while victim is hospitalized

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police responded to an inactive burglary on June 19 at approximately 9:23 p.m. at 33 Sunrise Court in Swatara Township. Two suspects are being investigated who had access to the residence and the key to a safe. Somewhere between $2,000 and $3,000 in cash was stolen from the safe.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
WGAL

Gettysburg police reopening cold case murder from 1986

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Officials announced on Tuesday that they are reopening an investigation into a 35-year-old murder in Gettysburg. "Detectives from the Gettysburg Borough Police Department and Adams County District Attorneys Office are taking a renewed look at the 1986 death of Ivan Darling, which was ruled a homicide," a statement from the Adams County District Attorney's Office said.
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27.com

State Police investigating Tractor Supply store theft

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police, Carlisle Station, is investigating a theft that happened at the Tractor Supply Company in Shippensburg on June 16 at 1:43 a.m. An unknown suspect, who was driving a semi-truck with a tractor-trailer, cut wires to disable the outside lighting at...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Middletown business burglarized in the middle of the night

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A Middletown smoke shop was burglarized in the early morning hours of Tuesday, according to police. The business, "Hot Spot," located on 100 Brown Street, was broken into with a red power drill, Middletown Police said. The burglar smashed the glass door in order to gain entry to the building.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
local21news.com

One killed in York shooting, police say

York County, PA — Police say one person was killed in a shooting Saturday night in York. According to authorities it happened around 11:00 PM on the 600 block of Linden Avenue. When police arrived they say they found a 22-year old man with a gunshot wound. Authorities say...
YORK, PA

