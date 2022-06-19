Deadly shooting in York

YORK – York Police made an arrest in a fatal weekend shooting. Officers arrested Nathaniel Cutchall in the 900 block of Wayne Avenue for the shooting death of 22-year-old Logan Cutchall. On Saturday, June 18 at 11:10 p.m., police responded to an address in the 600 block of Linden Avenue and discovered Logan Cutchall with a gunshot wound. He was transported to York Hospital where he later died. Nathaniel Cutchall was transported and turned over to central booking where he is being charged with criminal homicide. The investigation into the incident continues.

