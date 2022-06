POUGHKEEPSIE – A new gateway in the city of Poughkeepsie was set into motion last Saturday when city organizations broke ground on the Corey Ingram Circle Champions Walk Memorial. Currently, the roundabout marking the gateway between the town and the city of Poughkeepsie directs traffic around the circle where drivers pass a public park and a public housing development. The first project of three, the stories, legacies and future stories of community members and leaders who have shaped the city, specifically the north side, will be memorialized. The three-part design will take the physical form of a centerpiece in the middle of the roundabout and the circle will include a memorial to its namesake, Ingram.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO