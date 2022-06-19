ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, TN

Housing market spotlight: Check out the trends in Davidson County's 37207

By Staff reports
The Tennessean
 3 days ago

Every Sunday, The Tennessean highlights a different ZIP code, as we strive to inform readers and help them navigate Middle Tennessee’s red hot real estate market.

Tucked between East Nashville and Madison to its east and Whites Creek to its west, ZIP code 37207 begins at downtown hugging the Cumberland River across from Metro Center and stretching north following 1-65 North.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FIkgf_0gFUwC5800

Nearby attractions include Adventureworks Zipline forest, Fontanel mansion and its trails and conservation greenway and the historic Alexander Ewing House.

By the numbers, here’s what’s going on in 37207 according to data from the Greater Nashville Association of Realtors.

Home prices rise

Median sales price for a home in 37207 as of this time in 2021 was $349,000. So far this year, median sales price is $396,782.

Homes move quickly

Homes spent an average of 21 days on the market in 2021. So far this year, homes here spend just 13 days on the market.

Closings down

Home buyers were able to close on 379 homes as of this time last year. This year, home buyers have closed on 300 homes so far. Current inventory is 141 homes.

IN THIS ARTICLE
