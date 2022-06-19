Elizabetta Nies crowned: Pianist from Cincinnati wins Miss Ohio on first try

Miss Maple City Elizabetta Nies was crowned the new Miss Ohio Saturday night at the Renaissance Theatre, receiving a $10,000 scholarship and other gifts and awards.

At the press conference after she was crowned, Nies, 19, of Cincinnati, said winning Miss Ohio was "surreal."

Outgoing Miss Ohio Lora Current placed the crown on her successor, who competed with 21 other contestants for the crown on her first attempt for the title.

Nies won the crown on her birthday. A pianist, she took home the preliminary talent award Thursday night with Chopin's Etude Opus 10 No. 5 "Black Keys Etude."

Nies comes from a pageant family

Nies, who said she just returned from a study abroad in the south of France, has been playing piano since she was four years old. She said in France, she practiced her talent selection in train stations where she could find a piano.

Nies, who told media to call her Betta, said she was born into the Miss America family — her mom and her mom's two sisters all competed at Miss America.

One aunt, Monica Farrell, was Miss Florida 1985; and the other, Mary Ann Farrell, was Miss New York 1984. Nies' mother, Kathleen Farrell, was Miss Illinois 1992.

On Friday night, Nies was wearing one of her aunt's dresses, which she said is more than 40 years old.

Nies just received her Realtor's license. Her education includes Davis College and the International University of Monaco, where she majored in business marketing and communications.

Who competed? 2022 Miss Ohio candidates

Before the pageant: Contestants ready to compete for Miss Ohio and teen titles

More: It's Miss Ohio time in downtown Mansfield

Wednesday night: Wynford High School student named Miss Ohio's Outstanding Teen

Thursday night: No preliminary talent winner named at Miss Ohio Thursday night due to technical issues

Friday night: Two pianists capture Thursday, Friday Miss Ohio preliminary talent awards

Her social impact initiative is "Living from the Inside Out: A Proven Global Method of Making Aspirations Attainable."

One of eight children, with six younger brothers and a sister, Nies also took home several awards at the Miss Ohio stage, including Women in Business, semi finalist interview award, and the Jim and Betty Estep Award given to the contestant with the highest score in classical music presentation.

Sing-a-long at Ren had judges chanting O-H-I-O

The talented Miss Ohio entertainers sang and danced their way through the evening featuring a sing-a-long with the audience, with tunes including Hang On Sloopy — which even had the Miss Ohio judges out of their seats with cheerleading pompoms chanting the Ohio State Buckeyes' O-H-I-O.

The outgoing Miss Ohio is going to be missed, by the sound of the applause in the theater Saturday night. Her farewell video on the big screen detailed what the program meant to her, and the impact she hoped she made criss-crossing the state.

During a night of musical numbers by contestants and Miss Ohio entertainers, Miss Ohio director Steven Oliveri announced Sharon Herlihy is retiring after 44 years service to the pageant. Herlihy's daughter, Terri, is co-producer of the show and is stage manager.

Sharon's late husband Paul was a longtime volunteer at the pageant. Sharon's granddaughter Caitlin has grown up in the program.

Runners-up at Miss Ohio all talented women

Saturday night, first runner-up was Miss Northern Ohio Madison Miller, 22, of Coshocton, a pianist.

MiIler was Friday night's preliminary talent winner. Miller and Nies were roommates at Mansfielder Ann Brown's house.

The two pianists held hands before the winner was announced. Nies said they had hoped one would win and the other would be first runner-up and their wish came true.

Second runner-up was Miss Portsmouth Baylee Martin of Portsmouth.

Third runner-up was Miss Spirit of Ohio Olivia Kentner of Wapakoneta.

Fourth runner-up was Miss North Coast Caitlin Seifert of Niles.

Rounding out the top 10 were: Miss Shawnee Autumn Kessler of Bethesda; Miss Akron Canton Madelanah McFarland of Poland; Miss Southern Ohio Brittney Herman of Dublin; and Miss Clayland Emma Rose Lewis of Erie, Pa.;

Miss South Central Ohio Mozie Van Raaij of South Charleston, Ohio, was selected as the People's Choice Award winner.

Special Subscription Offers

The public can meet the new Miss Ohio and the new Miss Ohio's Outstanding Teen Cassandra Kurek of Bucyrus at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Richland Mall in Ontario.

lwhitmir@nncogannett.com

419-521-7223

Twitter: @LWhitmir

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Elizabetta Nies crowned: Pianist from Cincinnati wins Miss Ohio on first try