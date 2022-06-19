ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

One person dead after rollover crash on I-10 and Washington Street

By Lexi Mersola
 3 days ago
A car, driving eastbound on the I-10, just west of Washington Street overturned on Sunday morning around 2:23 a.m.

CHP Officers and Cal Fire responded to the single vehicle crash reporting that the car was recklessly driving at speeds over 100 miles per hour when it made an unsafe right turn and flipped over.

The Riverside County Coroner has identified 26-year-old Eva Anguiano as the woman killed in the rollover crash.

The driver of the vehicle was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car. The driver died at the scene.

Traffic was heavily affected in the area with only a couple of lanes open for a period of time.

California Highway Patrol is currently investigating the incident. It is unknown whether drugs and alcohol were a factor in the accident.

