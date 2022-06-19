Indianola Summer Teams Travels to DCG

It was a pair of wild affairs for the Melcher-Dallas diamond squads in Afton on Monday night as the softball Saints fell to East Union 8-7 while the baseball Saints fell to the Eagles 1615. The softball game ended on an East Union walk-off single in the bottom of the 7th. Both teams traded the lead back and forth throughout with Melcher-Dallas leading 6-2 at one point. Brooklyn Metz and Jenna Mickey got two hits apiece while Metz led with two RBI. Saydi Benz took the loss striking out five. The baseball contest resembled a slow-pitch softball game with 31 combined runs scored. Both teams put six spots on the board with East Union doing it twice in the 3rd and 5th innings. Cole Metz and Owen Suntken both had big days at the plate with both going 4/4 with four RBIs, each. However, the Saints committed five errors and walked 13 batters. Both Melcher-Dallas squads will stay on the road to Mormon Trail tonight.

MELCHER-DALLAS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO