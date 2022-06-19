ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianola Summer Teams Travels to DCG

By Andrew Swadner
kniakrls.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indianola boys and girls of summer travel to the Mustangs of Dallas Center-Grimes Monday for a pair of Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheaders. The Indians softball team is looking to keep pace with the...

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

Related
kniakrls.com

Pella Bats Falter in Winterset

One night after a 25-hit doubleheader against Newton, the Dutch bats fell largely silent at Winterset in a 3-0 non-conference baseball loss Tuesday. Pella left 11 runners on base against the Huskies despite three home-team errors. Nathan Carey and the Dutch defense gave up a tally in the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th innings, but the starting pitcher did add six strikeouts in four innings. Pella falls to 14-10 overall and joins the softball team in Oskaloosa tonight. Coverage of the softball game can be heard on the KRLS3 stream.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Games vs. EBF Called Due To Lightning

Both sides of Panther Drive were looking forward to having two big games against Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. However, while very little rain fell, persistent lighting from a severe thunderstorm chased everyone away before the games could barely get started. The first game of a double header on the baseball side or Panther Drive was in the second inning tied at one, while the varsity softball contest never got to warm up. Senior Softball Player Jadyn Streigle was hoping for a game to keep the Panthers’ momentum going after winning three straight games to end last week. Streigle says after last Thursday’s loss to Pella Christian it was time to realize that everyone needed to bring a little more to the games.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Pleasantville Baseball Falls to Collins-Maxwell

The Pleasantville Baseball team fell at home to Collins-Maxwell in a tight game 6-4 Tuesday. The Trojans fall to 12-12 overall. Pleasantville was scheduled to play a double header Thursday against Madrid but that has been rescheduled to Saturday, June 25 starting at 10:00 am. The Trojans will be in action on Friday night when they host PCM at 7:00 pm. The teams will be hosting Swinging for a Cure night, with several festivities supporting the American Cancer Society.
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Melcher-Dallas Baseball Falls To Mormon Trail, Softball Halted By Rain

The Melcher-Dallas Baseball Squad had enough defense to have a chance in its game with Mormon Trail, but the Saints could not find the offense in a 2-0 loss to Mormon Trail. Melcher-Dallas was held to just two hits all night as Mason Dejong and Cole Metz were the only two hits of the night. Owen Sunkten took the loss, striking out four and five hits. The softball squad was in the top of the first with the Saints leading 3-0 when rain put an early halt to the game. .
MELCHER-DALLAS, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Christian Summer Sports Teams Swept at Grinnell

The tough summer sports season continued for Pella Christian on Monday as both the baseball and softball squads were swept in Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheaders at Grinnell. Facing Class 3A’s #2 ranked Tigers, the Eagles baseball team quickly found themselves trailing 4-0 after the first inning of the doubleheader opener....
GRINNELL, IA
kniakrls.com

Panther Boys And Girls Of Summer Host Big SCC Games With EBF

Two big South Central Conference confrontations will be highlighted on both sides of Panther Drive tonight as Knoxville softball and baseball will host important games against Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. For the baseball Panthers, they got two big wins over Davis County on Friday, sweeping a doubleheader and inserting themselves back into the conference race with a 7-3 record. The Panthers are currently two games behind the Rockets and look to win the season series with a sweep tonight. For softball, the renewed vigor the class 4A #13 Panthers got late last week with wins over Class 3A #10 Davis County, Class 4A #5 Norwalk and class 1A #3 Collins/Maxwell in their last three games. Coach Carla Smith tells KNIA/KRLS Sports that after last Thursday’s loss to Pella Christian, the girls decided to come to the field with a better focus on enjoying the game.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Area High School Athletes Compete at State Clays and Trap Championships

Area high school competitive shooting teams have been participating in state competitions this month. The Pella Christian Clay Target team placed 2nd and the Pella Shooting Team placed 4th this past weekend at the 2022 Iowa Clay Target Championships in the Senior Division Sporting Clays Championship. The Indianola Youth Trap Team placed 7th out of 24 total teams participating, and Knoxville also competed.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Melcher-Dallas Baseball And Softball Fall In Wild Games At East Union

It was a pair of wild affairs for the Melcher-Dallas diamond squads in Afton on Monday night as the softball Saints fell to East Union 8-7 while the baseball Saints fell to the Eagles 1615. The softball game ended on an East Union walk-off single in the bottom of the 7th. Both teams traded the lead back and forth throughout with Melcher-Dallas leading 6-2 at one point. Brooklyn Metz and Jenna Mickey got two hits apiece while Metz led with two RBI. Saydi Benz took the loss striking out five. The baseball contest resembled a slow-pitch softball game with 31 combined runs scored. Both teams put six spots on the board with East Union doing it twice in the 3rd and 5th innings. Cole Metz and Owen Suntken both had big days at the plate with both going 4/4 with four RBIs, each. However, the Saints committed five errors and walked 13 batters. Both Melcher-Dallas squads will stay on the road to Mormon Trail tonight.
MELCHER-DALLAS, IA
kniakrls.com

Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athletes – Twin Cedars Softball – June 22, 2022

The Class 1A #7 Twin Cedars Softball Squad is having a season for the ages. The Sabers are 18-1 and have rolled over many of its opponents, and not just in the Bluegrass Conference. Twin Cedars has signature wins over Wayne, Martensdale-St. Mary’s and most recently beating class 2A #3 Van Meter. Rylee Dunkin, Ali Mockenhaupt, and Chloe Durian talked with Derek Cardwell about the season and what they see on the horizon on the Radio Sports Page Wednesday at 6:00pm and Thursday at 10:00am on KNIA/KRLS.
CEDAR, IA
kniakrls.com

Two Pleasantville Students Qualify for National High School Finals Rodeo

The National High School Finals Rodeo will be held July 17-23 in Gillette, Wyoming, and Iowa will be represented by two Pleasantville students, Kennedy Pelzer and Joelle Johnson. The Iowa High School Rodeo season is in the Fall and Spring and participants earn points for their placing in each competition. The top four in total points qualify for the National Finals. Kennedy and Joelle spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the final competition of the season where they qualified for Nationals.
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Central Men’s Soccer Has Road-Heavy Schedule

Three games in Minnesota and two trips to Dubuque are just five of the nine road games this season for the Central College men’s soccer team. The Dutch are on the road nine of the 16 games on its regular season schedule. Central is coming off a 4-10-1 season and are just a few years removed from a 2019 trip to the NCAA Division III Championships after winning an American Rivers Conference title.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Home Tournaments Bookend 2022 Dutch Volleyball Campaign

Coming off a season that ended in the American Rivers Conference tournament, the Central College volleyball team is set for a 28-game schedule in 2022. The Dutch posted a 15-13 mark in 2021, including a 4-4 effort in American Rivers Conference matches. Central earned the No. 5 seed in the league tournament before losing in the quarterfinals.
PELLA, IA
Softball
kniakrls.com

Ruth Lenore (Richards) Henry

Services for Ruth Lenore (Richards) Henry, 96, of rural Indianola, IA, who passed away Monday, June 20th, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 25th, at Farmers Chapel United Methodist Church in Indianola, with burial following in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 24th, at Famers Chapel United Methodist Church with family present from 5 to 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Farmers Chapel United Methodist Church. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

IN DEPTH: Indianola Ridiculous Day

Ridiculous Day in Indianola is Saturday. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Brandy Werner, with the Indianola Downtown Merchants Association. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to In Depth Podcast.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Jose Luis Gomez Jr

Funeral services for Jose Luis Gomez Jr, 36, of Indianola, who passed away Sunday, June 19th, in Des Moines, will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 23rd, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with burial following in the Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery, in Des Moines. Visitation will be held two hours prior to services from 9 to 11 a.m. Memorials may be given to the family in his name. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Schools Latest

Pella Schools Superintendent Greg Ebeling discusses the first of two regular summer school board meetings. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Cathy Lee Klages Mumford

A Celebration of Life for Cathy Lee Klages Mumford, 67, of Lorimer, will be held Saturday, July 23rd, from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Memorials are requested in care of Cathy’s family.
CHARITON, IA
kniakrls.com

Maxine Shutts

Visitation for Maxine Shutts, age 100, will begin at 1:00 pm, Monday, June 27, at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home, with family present. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm, at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home. Garden Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Richard Wayne “Dick” Stills

Services for Richard Wayne “Dick” Stills, 91, who passed away Monday, June 20th, in Des Moines, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 24th, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with burial following in the New Virginia Cemetery, in New Virginia. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 23rd, at Overton Funeral Home. Memorials may be given in his name to the Martensdale Fire Association. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
NEW VIRGINIA, IA
kniakrls.com

Ronda Faye (Van Maanen) Van Soelen

Funeral services for RONDA Faye (Van Maanen) Van Soelen will be held Friday, June 24th at 10:30am at the Sully Christian Reformed Church. Family Committal Service will follow at Sully Cemetery. Visitation will begin Thursday after 3:00pm with the family present from 4:007:00pm at the church. Van Dyk-Duven Funeral Home...
SULLY, IA

