Three spring sport standouts who embarked on successful postgraduate careers are the newest members of the Central College Athletics Hall of Honor. NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship recipient and Iowa Conference baseball MVP Adam Duerfeldt ’06, all-American women’s track and field heptathlete and volleyball outside hitter Lindsay Schultz Janke ’04, and all-American softball catcher Annie Van Wetzinga ’01 will be inducted as part of Central’s homecoming activities this fall. A banquet for the honorees is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 in the Harry and Bernice Vermeer Banquet Hall in the Graham Conference Center. The banquet is open to the public but there is a charge for the meal and reservations are required. Contact Ardie Sutphen at sutphena@central.edu or call the athletics department at 641-628-5226 for more information. Established in 2002, Central’s Hall of Honor is intended to recognize those who were not only exceptional performers in the athletics arena as a student-athlete, coach or administrator, but who have distinguished themselves in life after graduation through service and leadership. To be eligible for consideration, a nominee must have graduated or served as a Central coach/administrator at least 15 years earlier. Current Central staff members are typically not considered. This year’s inductions will raise the hall’s membership level to 66.

PELLA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO