Powell: Ice cream route brings plenty of smiles and cold, sweet treats

By By Mary Alice Powell / Special to The Blade
Follow me on a delightful route that is dripping with a rainbow of flavors and frequented by children, adults, and an occasional dog.

It’s that wonderful time of the year when the ice cream shops throughout northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan are open with appetizing menus that appeal to all ages and budgets.

Being a lifetime ice cream aficionado who remembers back to hand-cranking a freezer, I felt compelled to check out several ice cream shops. Of course I couldn’t make it to all those we have in this region, but the season is just beginning and will continue into October, when most shops close for the winter.

Although each ice cream oasis that was visited is different, they share common denominators.

They are happy places. Who doesn’t smile when ice cream is mentioned? The young people hired for the counter service are in tune with the happy atmosphere. Their smiles say it all. They like their summer jobs.

When several employees were asked what they liked about making and serving the long list of ice cream choices, not one said ice cream, but that making customers happy makes them happy.

Ice cream’s joyful influence is also felt in the lineup of customers that is common this time of year. Waiting customers like to talk and may share the names and locations of other ice cream places they patronize.

My plan to order something different at each stop resulted in a smorgasbord of ice cream specialties that goes beyond the standard cone and sundae. Buckeye and turtle sundaes are popular, as is the blue-colored Cookie Monster, which is seen on many menus. I was introduced to bubbles at one shop, and learned what a flurry is.

My first stop, not surprisingly, was Rita’s just down the street in Grand Rapids. After a long winter, when the awnings come off the windows at Rita’s, we know spring is here. Rita Foos and her crew of young people are back to serve the longtime favorites along with new specialties. Last year lavender flavor made such a hit, it is repeated this year.

Rita is celebrating her 25th year at the store with the great location on the bank of the Erie Canal and Maumee River, where customers can relax and enjoy their ice cream.

Ice cream schools she attended back up her knowledge of the business. At the University of Wisconsin, she participated in several ice cream workshops. She studied ice cream stores at Penn State. At the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada, she studied ice cream technology. Rita says she learned a lot from her studies, and getting to know classmates from across the country was fun.

My choice at Rita’s is always a chocolate malted, but at the next stop, Generals in Whitehouse, I was more adventurous and ordered a sundae with coconut flecks piled high in a waffle cone. The General is popular with bicyclists who take the South Fork Trail of the Wabash Cannonball that conveniently ends next to the store.

Several bike racks are available. On the other side of the General, across the street, a lovely park is just the ticket to cool off and enjoy your ice cream, rain or shine at tables in a shelter.

Back on the road, the next destination was Freeze Daddy’s in Monclova. The spacious beautiful landscape is a main attraction for families who appreciate room for the children to play and dogs to run, but my attention focused on bubbles. Freeze Daddy’s menu included many ice cream combinations, but my teenage friends thought I should go for bubble tea, a green tea-based beverage with bouncing balls that pop in your mouth.

When ordering bubble tea customers have two flavor choices to make, one for the juice and the other for the pellet-sized bubbles. I received excellent advice from Kailyn Szmania, who has worked there seven years. The choice was pomegranate juice and raspberry bubbles. To fully enjoy the drink an oversized straw is used to suck up the bubbles that break in your mouth.

Carolyn and I took a couple of days as a break before heading out on the ice cream trail again.

Carolyn is the driver and I am the taster. Her willpower to abstain from the cold, sweet ice creams is amazing and commendable.

How many times have I driven by Sweet Retreat on Michigan Street in Waterville en route to Kroger, and never noticed the ice cream store bustling with customers and a welcoming staff? Indoor seating is a plus on a hot day or just to wait your turn. Here I had my first flurry and chose Heath bar with vanilla ice cream.

It was also at Sweet Retreat that regular customers were ordering their favorites — strawberry shortcake, chicken sandwiches, and walking tacos. But the girls at the counter say it’s the ice cream treats they sell the most.

A friendly fellow ahead of me in line ordered an ice cream cone for his dog and took a big lap from it. He explained that tasting it first was a matter of quality control.

After receiving so many recommendations for Mr. Freeze in Perrysburg, we were on our way. Located on South Boundary Street, it is one of the oldest ice cream stores in this area. Kylee Davis, who owns the Perrysburg business and another store on McCord Road with her brother Todd Peterson, says it has been in the family more than 50 years.

My choice was a turtle sundae with plenty of chocolate and pecan and so much whipped topping I asked that half of it be removed.

Kylee repeated descriptions of the pleasure of her customers that we heard at every stop, but she has the most faithful one. To explain how customers become friends she said one man has been coming to the store every day for 36 years and always orders a small cone.

It was onward and forward into Toledo’s south end to Frannie’s at the corner of Byrne Road and Heatherdowns Boulevard. Owner Adam Martinez named the business in honor of his late mother.

It seemed the perfect place to order a buckeye. I couldn’t wait to get my spoon into the packed cup of vanilla ice cream, chocolate, and peanut butter topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

The route ended at the Chitter Chatter, John and Stephanie Hoover’s ice cream shop on Airport Highway and Albon Road. Like all of the places visited, the Hoovers offer a wide range of cold specialties for hot summer days, but ice-cold watermelon slush sounded good.

And it was.

Mary Alice Powell is a retired Blade food editor. Contact her at poseypowell@aol.com.

