Cabot, PA

One Hurt in Jefferson Township Motorcycle Crash

By Henry Ibinson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne motorist was injured following a motorcycle crash that occurred last week in Jefferson Township. According to State Police 61-year-old...

Portersville Man Injured In Weekend Crash

A Portersville man was seriously injured in a crash with a tractor trailer on I-79 over the weekend. State Police say that 27-year-old Koltan Cahall of Portersville was driving his Mustang north on I-79 in Jackson Township this past Saturday around midnight when he rear-ended 43-year-old Buffalo NY resident Harun Rashid, who was driving a tractor trailer. Cahall then lost control of his vehicle, hitting the guardrail.
PORTERSVILLE, PA
Man Rescued From Clay Township Pond Tuesday

Emergency responders were called out to help a man stuck in a Clay Township pond Tuesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for a male stuck in an overflow pipe in a pond along Church Road between McKinney and North Washington Roads.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Man Trapped in Truck in New Beaver Crash

(New Beaver Borough, Lawrence County, Pa.) A man had to be rescued after a pickup truck crashed into a tree on Route 168 in New Beaver Borough Monday Afternoon. The driver’s legs were pinned under the dashboard of the truck and firefighters had to cut away parts of the pickup to free him. He was freed from the vehicle after about 45 minutes and taken to a local hospital.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Video shows dump truck completely overturned in Monroeville

Video from Sky 4 shows a dump truck over that has flipped upside down into a creek off of Old William Penn Highway in Monroeville. This is happening in the 4200 block of Old William Penn. One lane of Old William Penn Highway is closed. Traffic is getting by in...
MONROEVILLE, PA
beavercountyradio.com

New Brighton Fire Under Investigation

(Feature photo of the the house that caught fire in New Brighton Tuesday afternoon taken by Frank Sparks) Story by Frank Sparks, Beaver County Radio, with contributions Curtis Walsh and Sandy Giordano, Beaver County Radio Staff. (New Brighton, Pa.) Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Curtis Walsh is reporting that a...
NEW BRIGHTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

6 dead in West Virginia helicopter crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Six people were killed in a helicopter crash in West Virginia. Logan County EMS Director Roger Bryant said six people died when a Bell UH-1B helicopter crashed Wednesday near Route 17, according to WOWK-TV. The crash happened around 5 p.m., killing all six people on board.It is unclear what caused the helicopter to crash. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Crews respond to fire at Wendy's restaurant on Freeport Road in Harmar

Multiple departments responded Tuesday to a fire at the Wendy’s restaurant near the intersection of Freeport Road and Alpha Drive in Harmar. Allegheny County dispatch said the call came in shortly before 6 p.m. No injuries were reported. Crews from O’Hara, Springdale, Oakmont, Blawnox, Brackenridge and Allegheny Valley responded...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
explore venango

One Dead in I-80 Accident

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township, Clarion County, on Sunday morning. The accident happened Sunday around 5:50 a.m. near mile marker 56.2, just west of the Interstate 80 East weigh station. A passenger vehicle and a...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County woman saved from boyfriend who allegedly restrained her

ROSTRAVER, Pa. (KDKA) — A Clarion County woman said her boyfriend kidnapped her for three days before Westmoreland County law enforcement arrested the man at a gas station. According to Mari Beabount, her now-former boyfriend Justin Uber forced her to deliver food all over western Pennsylvania to make money for him to buy marijuana. He allegedly threatened to beat Beabount and kill her three kids if she did not do what he said.That all changed when the couple pulled into a Sunoco gas station on Route 51 in Rostraver, where Westmoreland County Park Police Officer Mark Castin walked into the station and Beabount got his attention. "I bumped into him on purpose," Beabount said. "He said, 'Oh, I'm sorry.' I said, 'No, it's my fault.' He looked at me and I mouthed 'help me.'"Castin walked away and called Rostraver police for backup."He was truly in the right place at the right time. But he was observant to know what was going on and handled it appropriately," Westmoreland County Park Police Chief Henry Fontana said. "We had a great outcome."Uber is in the Westmoreland County Jail, charged with unlawful restraint, assault and other charges.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

One dead, one injured in head-on collision

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person died and another was flown to a local hospital after a crash overnight in Westmoreland County. The Westmoreland County Coroner's office says 25 year-old David Ott of Perryopolis Borough, Fayette County, died after the Chevrolet Sonic he was driving eastbound on Interstate 70 near mile marker 53 in South Huntingdon Township was struck head-on by a Pontiac Vibe traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes just after midnight Sunday.
butlerradio.com

Rt. 19 Crash Causes Delays This Morning

In a developing story, a crash occurred shortly after 9:00 this morning in Cranberry at the intersection of Route 19 and Hartners Drive. According to cranberrytownship.org, one lane of Route 19 had to be closed, causing delays. Early reports indicate that two vehicles were involved. Two ambulances were dispatched to...
PITTSBURGH, PA

