ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Post Readers' Feedback: Palm Beach privilege knows no bounds

By Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kMPll_0gFUtwLp00

Editor's Note: Letters to the Editor is a forum for Palm Beach Post readers to share their views on topics in the news.

Palm Beach privilege knows no bounds

Re Kimberly Miller's “ Palm Beach residents draw line in sand, want it policed,"  in my opinion the Palm Beach Condominium Association of Ocean Towers and the Warden House Association, along with a couple of other oceanfront homeowners, might want to breathe out the stale air of self-entitlement and inhale the fresh air of the reality.

Despite claims by their attorney of  “... a lot of activity...that is illegal, indecent and behavior I won’t even describe,” police reports of 4,540 police-initiated calls in the past two years, no criminal activity was found in the “vast majority” of cases. This sounds like it might be nothing more than harassment and melodramatic delusions by a small group of people. A number of people and some elected representatives think wealthy people are evil and should be taxed into near bankruptcy. The behavior of this small group of wealthy Palm Beach residents only adds credibility to this warped thinking.

Jim Weix, Palm City

FOR SUBSCRIBERS: Town Council appoints eight residents to serve on new Strategic Planning Board

Think plant-based diet this Father's Day

As the father of three, I am always thinking about their safety and well-being. More than anything, I want to know they are protected and cared-for, so they can focus on schoolwork and on being kids. This is never more evident than right now.

I’m also responsible for making sure their bodies are nourished, which is why we have chosen to raise them on a plant-based die t. A whole foods, plant-based diet is optimum for all stages of human development. Meat, dairy, and eggs are feeding heart disease and cancer in children as young as 10. With an array of plant-based food options now available. it’s easier than ever to raise vegan kids. As parents, we have a responsibility to tend to our children throughout their entire lives and to live by example. This Father’s Day, choose compassion for our shared future.

Pete Borski, Juno Beach

Parents and teachers should be allies

Since when are the teachers and parents on opposite sides in the goal of educating children? It used to be that the PTA helped us all to achieve the common goal of improving the educational goals of our young. Teachers want the same things that parents want: educated, imaginative children. The children should be taught about the founders of this country, including the very clear truths about the abominable treatment of native tribes, Japanese and Chinese, Jews, Blacks and LGBTQ. You do not eliminate truth in history  because it is inconvenient.

Gail Brecher, West Palm Beach

More: Champion the truth in education | Opinion

The Palm Beach Post is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions. Please send your views to letters@pbpost.com or by mail to Letters to the Editor, The Palm Beach Post, 2751 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, FL 33405. Letters are subject to editing, must not exceed 200 words and must include your name, address and daytime phone number (We will publish only your name and city).

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Post Readers' Feedback: Palm Beach privilege knows no bounds

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Juno Beach, FL
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Palm City, FL
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach Daily News

West Palm Beach ranked among top 10 cities for fishing

People flock to West Palm Beach for the warm weather, the proximity to the beachesand the arts scene, but there's another draw that should not be overlooked: the fishing. That's right. Local anglers, and some visitors, have known about the area's fantastic fishing for decades, but now apartmentguide.com reports it has crunched the numbers and by its calculations, West Palm Beach is among the top 10 cities for fishing in the country.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Florida strips former Palm Beach County teacher of her license after relationship with student

Kimberly Charles, a former teacher at Forest Hill High School, has lost the right to work in Florida’s public schools after a years-long process that started when police accused her of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.    The relationship began around 2018 and the teacher’s “flirtatious behavior” eventually caught the attention...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Post Readers#Palm Beach Post#Town Council
BOCANEWSNOW

City Oyster Bar Delray Beach Sued

Man Claims Bad Trip Following Restroom Visit… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County man allegedly tripped and fell after returning from the bathroom at City Oyster Bar, 213 East Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach. The fall, he claims, was so severe […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Yelp names Top 100 Florida restaurants - and 26 are in Broward and Palm Beach counties

The almighty Yelp algorithm has spoken — again — and, if you believe the rankings, 26 Broward and Palm Beach county restaurants live on the website’s just-released “Top 100 Places to Eat in Florida.” The list, announced by the crowdsourced review site on Tuesday, rated these eateries based on multiple criteria, such as counting the volume and high ratings of user reviews between Jan. 1, 2017, ...
PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Palm Beach County’s Olympic-grade gun range expands with land donation

Michael Chubb stares out into an expanse of wild grass dotted with sandhill cranes. He aligns his vision along the barrel of his shotgun, brings it level with the horizon, and yells “Hup!” An orange clay disc soars up from an underground bunker. Chubb locks on and shoots, the sound echoing across the field. Shards of clay fall to the grass. The cranes, on their home territory, don’t so much as ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cw34.com

Judge dismisses 3 of 4 claims in lawsuit against Palm Beach Gardens in Raja case

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A judge dismissed several charges in a lawsuit against the city of Palm Beach Gardens in relation to the Corey Jones shooting. Nouman Raja, as a Palm Beach Gardens police officer, shot and killed and killed Jones on the side of I-95 in 2015. Raja is now serving a 25-year prison sentence for manslaughter.
cbs12.com

Man on tracks hit by Brightline train in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Brightline train struck and killed a person standing on the tracks in Lake Worth Beach on Wednesday. The incident happened just before 9 a.m. near 10th Avenue and North G Street. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a man stood between...
LAKE WORTH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Police Kill Bear In Palm Beach County, Say They Had No Other Choice

Trapping Attempts Unsuccessful, Even With Tranquilizer. Bear Estimated To Weigh 300 pounds. CLAIM: Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission Did Not Find Trapper Fast Enough To Save Bear. Cops Forced To Kill. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A bear dangerously close to residential communities […] The article Police Kill Bear In Palm Beach County, Say They Had No Other Choice appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Food in ‘bucket previously containing pool sanitizer,’ roaches ‘alive in oven’ among issues that shut 3 restaurants

Cockroaches crawling inside the cracks of kitchen walls and using the drive-through window, plus rice stored in a bucket “previously containing pool sanitizer,” were among the issues that shut two South Florida restaurants last week. State inspectors also forced a temporary closure of a third restaurant due to violations including live flies found swarming around the kitchen and bar. The South ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy