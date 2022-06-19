Post Readers' Feedback: Palm Beach privilege knows no bounds

Editor's Note: Letters to the Editor is a forum for Palm Beach Post readers to share their views on topics in the news.

Palm Beach privilege knows no bounds

Re Kimberly Miller's “ Palm Beach residents draw line in sand, want it policed," in my opinion the Palm Beach Condominium Association of Ocean Towers and the Warden House Association, along with a couple of other oceanfront homeowners, might want to breathe out the stale air of self-entitlement and inhale the fresh air of the reality.

Despite claims by their attorney of “... a lot of activity...that is illegal, indecent and behavior I won’t even describe,” police reports of 4,540 police-initiated calls in the past two years, no criminal activity was found in the “vast majority” of cases. This sounds like it might be nothing more than harassment and melodramatic delusions by a small group of people. A number of people and some elected representatives think wealthy people are evil and should be taxed into near bankruptcy. The behavior of this small group of wealthy Palm Beach residents only adds credibility to this warped thinking.

Jim Weix, Palm City

Think plant-based diet this Father's Day

As the father of three, I am always thinking about their safety and well-being. More than anything, I want to know they are protected and cared-for, so they can focus on schoolwork and on being kids. This is never more evident than right now.

I’m also responsible for making sure their bodies are nourished, which is why we have chosen to raise them on a plant-based die t. A whole foods, plant-based diet is optimum for all stages of human development. Meat, dairy, and eggs are feeding heart disease and cancer in children as young as 10. With an array of plant-based food options now available. it’s easier than ever to raise vegan kids. As parents, we have a responsibility to tend to our children throughout their entire lives and to live by example. This Father’s Day, choose compassion for our shared future.

Pete Borski, Juno Beach

Parents and teachers should be allies

Since when are the teachers and parents on opposite sides in the goal of educating children? It used to be that the PTA helped us all to achieve the common goal of improving the educational goals of our young. Teachers want the same things that parents want: educated, imaginative children. The children should be taught about the founders of this country, including the very clear truths about the abominable treatment of native tribes, Japanese and Chinese, Jews, Blacks and LGBTQ. You do not eliminate truth in history because it is inconvenient.

Gail Brecher, West Palm Beach

