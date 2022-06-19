Editorial: Curb teacher role in Florida effort to ban books

If anyone reading this still believes teachers just teach, we'd invite them to think again. Today's teachers hold many jobs beyond simply providing an education. The state of Florida is adding a new one to an already ballooning job description — book censor .

On May 26, the Palm Beach County School District asked its teachers to check their libraries and media centers for any books and materials that might run afoul of Florida's new parental rights laws. It's unfortunate that the administration has turned its teachers into the first responders of banned books. They already have enough on their plates.

"It's my responsibility to comply with the law, and I'm trying to do it in the least disruptive manner," Superintendent Michael Burke said during an interview with The Post.

We agree but think teachers already have enough work to do in preparing their classrooms for another school year. They shouldn't have to take on a task that could be done by the administration, by either calling in retired teachers and administrators to provide oversight or by expanding role and staff of the Diversity and Equity Committee.

HB 7 and HB1557 are now the law in Florida and a harsh reality for public schools. HB 7 gives parents the ability to challenge any classroom instruction perceived to be discriminatory or indoctrinate, particularly lessons involving race and racism. HB 1557 offers similar "parental rights" on gender identification and sexual orientation.

Parental rights enthusiasts contend the laws will help stem discriminatory indoctrination but in truth they have undermined true education and fostered a new wave of dehumanizing bigotry and ignorance that hurts everyone but particularly impacts those individuals whose skin color isn't white and whose sexual orientation isn't straight.

Politics, not education, is the big driver here. Since January 2021, 42 states, including Florida, have introduced bills or taken other steps to restrict teaching critical race theory or limit how teachers can discuss racism, sexism and sexual orientation, according to a survey done by Education Week. CRT is an academic examination of race and racial policies that isn't taught in public schools but that hasn't stopped right-wing politicians and true believers from using it as a cudgel against public school education. Between September 2020 and August 2021, nearly 900 school districts across the country have been targeted by anti-CRT efforts , according to researchers at the University of California Los Angeles and University of California San Diego.

Just last week, Gov. DeSantis launched his own initiative, the " DeSantis Education Agenda ," an anti-woke indoctrination policy platform for school board candidates and members committed to advancing "student-first, parent-centered" initiatives.

The new Florida laws may be good politics, but the same can't be said for their impact on our public schools in Palm Beach County. School officials are scrambling to make sure the district complies with the law while maintaining a semblance of sound education instruction to meet the demands of an increasingly diverse group of students and parents. It's not an easy balancing act, one borne heavily by the teachers.

Granted, school officials are up against extreme logistical problems. The books in question are largely supplemental materials, books that aren't considered "core" instruction but were nevertheless approved to be placed in school libraries and media centers to help students better engage and understand lessons taught in the classroom. And at the moment, most of them are packed away due to summer recess. Come the start of school, teachers will be spending time flipping through pages of suspect books, a chore competing with precious time needed to prepare for incoming students.

Teachers aren't twiddling their thumbs. Today's classrooms demand that they be counselors, disciplinarians, referees, social workers, psychotherapists, and in some cases, stand-in parents. Throw in armed security to their already ballooning job description, and it's understandable why more are questioning their career choice.

Complying with a disruptive law remains a challenge for a school district facing an ever-increasing authoritative state government. We just urge our school administrators to think of their teachers as more of a last resort than a first option, when it comes to staffing the censorship brigade.

