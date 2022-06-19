UPDATE: Two teens who went missing Saturday found safe

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A 64-year-old man is hospitalized after bullets went through his west Rochester home, which was one of at least four houses shot up overnight. The Rochester Police Department said the man was in his house on St. Clair Street when there was a gunfight outside around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, near the street's intersection with Tremont. One of the bullets went through the house and hit the man. An ambulance took the victim to the hospital, where he was treated for a lower-body gunshot wound and is expected to survive.

