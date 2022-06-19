ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

UPDATE: Two teens who went missing Saturday found safe

WHEC TV-10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding two missing teens. Pictured on the left is Camille Pross. She is 5’2” and weighs roughly...

www.whec.com

Comments / 5

Terriana Brown
3d ago

they left to doran after that the party got moved i was chilling with them for a min but I left at doran dont know what happened to them after hope they good tho

Reply
3
 

