Not to worry, one of the best spots to have a few cold ones, plans to re-open later this week!. Without a doubt, The Dog & Pony Tavern in Bar Harbor, is a legendary watering hole. I have been there many a time to enjoy a libation or two. I have also known people who have worked there over the years as well. But, if you are planning to drop in this week, you will be waiting a few days.

BAR HARBOR, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO