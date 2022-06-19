Gov Hochul Weighs in on COVID Vaccines for Kids

Theresa Brown is a hospice and oncology nurse that was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer in 2017. The experience showed her what it’s like to be on the other side of the nurse-patient relationship, but she was shocked at how poorly she was treated by the healthcare system even with all of her prior knowledge and experience. The ordeal led her to write a book titled, “Healing: When a Nurse Becomes a Patient,” which chronicles what she learned from her time in the hospital.

