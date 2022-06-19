ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon County, IL

Two dead in weekend wrecks

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo women died in local crashes over the weekend. Sangamon County coroner Jim Allmon says Addyson Butcher,...

wlds.com

U-Haul Burns on I-72 in Scott County on Monday

Illinois State Police District 20 troopers responded to a U-Haul that caught fire on Interstate 72 in Scott County late Monday afternoon. Heavy smoke could be seen for miles starting around 4:20PM Monday as a ball of flames engulfed the vehicle, which was towing a trailer eastbound with a blue Subaru on it, according to Quincy’s WGEM.
SCOTT COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

TRAFFIC ALERT: Veterans Parkway in Bloomington reopened after crash

UPDATE (2:09 p.m.) — Police said Veterans Parkway in Bloomington has reopened after a motorcycle crash sent a person to the hospital Wednesday. According to Bloomington Police Public Information Officer Eric Davison, the driver was alive, but their condition is unknown. Police are investigating the cause of the crash...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Multiple arrests in Bloomington over the weekend

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police Department has reported three notable incidents that occurred in Bloomington during the weekend of June 17. All three incidents resulted in arrests. On Friday, June 17, at approximately 12:19 a.m., a traffic stop resulted in an arrest on charges of possession of methamphetamine...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

ISP warns drivers of a rise in road rage

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois State Police is urging motorists to tamper down the road rage. According to the ISP, there’s been an increase in road rage incidents on Chicagoland expressways that have escalated to gun violence. The ISP says 35% of expressway shootings that they’ve responded to this...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Woman killed in Springfield weekend crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 68-year-old woman was killed on Saturday in a crash in Springfield. The crash happened near South 11th Street and East Stanford Avenue. The woman, later identified as Mary Howland of Springfield, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash and Howland’s death remain under investigation by Sangamon County Coroner Jim […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Man arrested on weapons charge after running from Springfield Police

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — On June 21, 2022 at approximately 10:29 p.m., officers with the Springfield Police Department Street Crimes Unit were conducting patrols in the 1700 block of East Brown Street due to recent shots fired calls in the area. Officers observed Deonte Williams (male, 30 years-old) standing on the sidewalk and were aware of outstanding warrants for his arrest. As the officers attempted to make contact with Williams, he began to flee on foot. Williams was quickly taken into custody and was found in possession of a loaded 9mm Taurus semi-automatic pistol. Williams is currently in the Sangamon County Jail pending formal charges by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Horse Killed In Trailer Rollover on I-72 on Saturday

One horse was killed when a trailer disconnected and rolled over on Interstate 72 outside of New Berlin Saturday afternoon. Illinois State Police, New Berlin Fire & EMS, and the Sangamon County Rescue Squad responded to a trailer rollover on I-72 westbound at Mile Marker 83 around 3:40PM Saturday. According...
NEW BERLIN, IL
wmay.com

Hazmat Crews Respond To Weekend Fire In Springfield

Investigators are still looking into a weekend fire at a Springfield business that forced hazmat crews to be called out. The smoldering fire broke out in a piece of equipment near storage silos at Contech, a facility in the 11-hundred block of Stevenson Drive. Springfield fire officials describe the equipment as a filter that collects plastic from the water that flows through it. Because of toxic gases and runoff from fighting the fire, hazardous materials crews were brought in.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies 21-year-old killed in crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the 21-year-old woman who died in a car crash in Loami on Sunday. Allmon said the woman is Addyson Butcher of Waverly. Butcher’s SUV was found in a creek early Sunday morning near Waverly and Maxwell Hall Roads with her body inside. She was […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Police Make Another Firearm Arrest

The Springfield police crackdown on illegal firearms on city streets continues. Officers conducted extra patrols Tuesday night in the 17-hundred block of East Brown Street in response to recent shots fired calls in that area. While on patrol, officers observed 30-year-old Deonte Williams standing on the sidewalk. Because they were...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Woman killed in Sunday morning crash

LOAMI, Ill. (WCIA) — A 21-year-old woman has died following a single-vehicle crash in Loami. The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a crash near Waverly and Maxwell Hall Roads at 6:23 a.m. on Sunday. When deputies responded, they found an SUV in a nearby creek; it was not submerged. Deputies found the […]
LOAMI, IL
newschannel20.com

4 arrested after multiple weekend pop-up parties

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Multiple people were arrested over the weekend after several pop-up parties in Springfield. Springfield Police say the pop-up parties resulted in fights, reckless driving, and shots fired incidents. The following people were arrested:. Chris M. Reed, 26, of Decatur, was arrested Sunday at 12:34 a.m....
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Search Is On For Missing Springfield Woman

Springfield Police are looking for a missing woman last seen on Thursday. 27 year old Rose Therese Egan was last seen at one of the McDonald’s in Springfield on Thursday. She is believed to be on foot and has no known money or transportation. No known information about her clothes and belongings are available. Egan is a former resident of Jacksonville.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WTAX

Car burglary is Crime of the Week

Someone broke into a car, stole some items including credit cards and went on an illegal spending spree and Crime Stoppers wants to know who. The incident began at Knights Action Park on June 11th when the victim discovered the car burglary and then began receiving messages their credit cards were being used in multiple places including Hy-Vee where officers were able to obtain photos and video.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Telegraph

Wood River man charged with waterboarding

EDWARDSVILLE - Several felony domestic battery charges were among felony filings Friday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Larry D. Franklin, 49, of Wood River, was charged with aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery (four-plus subsequent offenses), both Class 2 felonies. The case was presented by the Wood River Police Department.
WOOD RIVER, IL
WCIA

Taylorville Police arrest man driving stolen car

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Taylorville Police arrested a man on Sunday after discovering that the car he was driving was stolen from northwestern Missouri. Officers pulled the car over in the 800 block of Elm Street. The driver wouldn’t give his real name and was placed under arrest for possessing a stolen car. The man […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL

