Charlotte, NC

Forecast: Plenty of sun, comfortable & cool night ahead

By Amanda Cox
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Another comfortably cool night is in store for our area overnight with lows dropping into the middle and upper 50s.

Monday will be beautiful once again as high pressure remains nearby keeping sunny skies in place. High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 80s on Monday afternoon.

LIST | Juneteenth weekend events around Charlotte

The nice weather will not last long as temperatures heat back up into the middle 90s by Tuesday. Even though it has felt like summer for the last few weeks, we officially begin the summer season on Tuesday at 5:14 a.m.

Records highs may be challenged once again this week with temperatures soaring into the upper 90s for midweek, so find a way to stay cool!

We will also stay dry through midweek, but a late-week storm could cause a few showers and storms to develop at times.

Tonight: Mainly clear and comfy. Low: 56

Monday: Sunny and nice. Hi: 88

Tuesday: Sunny and hot. Hi: 95 Lo: 62

Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

