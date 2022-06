Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Contrary to what your social media feeds might have you believe, mastering an "effortless" makeup look actually takes quite a bit of thought. Achieving just the right amount of dew (without appearing sweaty) requires some precise marching orders, which is why makeup artists and experts are constantly fielding questions like What goes first: concealer or foundation? Bronzer or blush? And where do you fold in a contour? There is a science to layering your makeup (and we have a full guide for that, if you're curious), but have you ever thought about just applying all your products at once?

