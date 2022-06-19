Steamy Sunday with more PM storms

Sunday starts out hot and humid with morning temperatures in the 80s and low 90s by lunch time. A heat advisory is in place from 2 pm to 5 pm with heat index values between 105 and 110 before storms arrive.

Rain and storms decrease after sunset giving way to a mostly clear sky with Monday’s lows in the upper 70s. Scattered afternoon and evening storms can be expected Monday with highs once again in the low to mid 90s.

Big changes are in store Tuesday and Wednesday as a rare weak June front pushes through. That means much drier air with lower humidity. Lows will be in the mid 70s with highs in the mid 90s.

Rain chances increase Thursday and even more so Friday in the weekend with afternoon and evening storms. Lows return to the upper 70s with highs in the mid 90s Thursday into the weekend.

