ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Steamy Sunday with more PM storms

WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HMbqc_0gFUnKtT00

Sunday starts out hot and humid with morning temperatures in the 80s and low 90s by lunch time. A heat advisory is in place from 2 pm to 5 pm with heat index values between 105 and 110 before storms arrive.

Rain and storms decrease after sunset giving way to a mostly clear sky with Monday’s lows in the upper 70s. Scattered afternoon and evening storms can be expected Monday with highs once again in the low to mid 90s.

Big changes are in store Tuesday and Wednesday as a rare weak June front pushes through. That means much drier air with lower humidity. Lows will be in the mid 70s with highs in the mid 90s.

Rain chances increase Thursday and even more so Friday in the weekend with afternoon and evening storms. Lows return to the upper 70s with highs in the mid 90s Thursday into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Low humidity for late June continues

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a comfortable morning, temperatures climb quickly into the low 90s this afternoon. The lower humidity means heat index values will only be in the mid 90s. The dry air keeps rain chances at just 10% this afternoon. The evening should be comfortable with temperatures falling through the 80s. Overnight lows […]
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steamy#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
WFLA

Man threw meth in Florida deputy’s face, sheriff’s office says

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Mississippi man was arrested after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said he threw meth into an deputy’s face which sent him to the hospital. Todd Adams was arrested after deputies pulled him over for a traffic violation Sunday, June 19, at Racetrack Road. Deputies discovered that Adams didn’t have […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

70K+
Followers
14K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy