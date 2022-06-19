An Obituary: Michelle Nicole Jemison Layton

Pierrette “Mimi” (Mettetal) Samour passed away on May 30, 2022. Mrs. Samour and her husband raised their family in Wellesley then moved to Newport, RI. When the storms became too much, they moved to Bedford to be closer to their children. They traveled to France frequently to visit family and soak up French culture, purchasing an apartment in Paris in 2000. An accomplished pianist, painter, quilter, and seamstress, Mrs. Samout loved nature; the fields of lavender and sunflowers in the French countryside and could spot a good mushroom driving down the road.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 15 DAYS AGO