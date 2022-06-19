ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dedicated BMW M1 fan builds Procars from spare parts

By Stephen Edelstein
MotorAuthority
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe BMW M1 Procar was a racing version of the iconic M1 supercar built for a short lived one-make series. Only a small number of originals were built, but one of the mechanics who worked on them has managed to recreate some from spare parts. As described in the...

www.motorauthority.com

yankodesign.com

This Volkswagen Bulli is the brand’s most capable off-roader on the planet

The forward control lightweight Volkswagen Type 2 (a.k.a. Bulli Transporter, Kombi or Microbus) burst into the scene in 1950, and by 1960 it soared in popularity during the counterculture movement. Mechanically it was similar to the Type 1 Beetle but almost half less capable in power. Also known as the T1, the van was undoubtedly a great success for Volkswagen.
CARS
Motorious

Mercedes Lowrider Truck Is Ridiculous

We thought we’d seen it all, then we saw this…. Oh the Finns, those Scandinavians most Americans know little about. They constantly blow us away with the crazy, wild car culture in such a frozen wasteland, the last place you’d expect American muscle cars to be popular. They’re also into lowriders in Finland, and one man has built the largest tribute to the culture: A 75-foot Mercedes Actros 2663 lowrider semi-truck.
CELEBRITIES
CarBuzz.com

A 750-HP Ford Mustang For $9,000 Sounds Like A Killer Deal

Muscle cars are known for cheap power. That's practically their founding principle and one that runs back to the early days of the pony car. It's something the Ford Mustang GT tries to carry forward into the modern era, despite how expensive new cars are right now. American tuning company Roush would like to make your Mustang's horsepower-per-dollar ratio come up by a little, and as such has introduced a new supercharger.
BUYING CARS
SlashGear

The Most Expensive Car In Lewis Hamilton's Collection

Lewis Hamilton's car collection is worth millions of dollars, but one car stands out as his pièce de résistance when it comes to its sheer value and significance. The record-holding Formula One Champion has amassed quite an eclectic array of exotic vehicles, including many one-off unique models that are worth massive amounts of cash. As Hamilton told The Sunday Times, his collection includes masterpieces such as a rare '66 Shelby Cobra 427 vetted by the late Carroll Shelby himself.
CARS
motor1.com

Supercharged Ford Mustang brings screaming American muscle to the Autobahn

This supercharged S550 Ford Mustang GT is perfectly at home on the open roads of Germany. To test out this supercharged Mustang GT’s performance, AutoTopNL got behind the wheel of this yellow supercharged Ford Mustang GT and hit the Autobahn. In stock form, the Gen1 S550 Mustang GT’s 5.0-litre...
CARS
Motorious

There Are 4000 Vehicles Hidden On This Property

Including ones you have dreamed of owning, before they were left to rot. Classic cars can be some of the most elusive vehicles to find in good condition across the United States. Sure we all have a neighbor who parks his beat-up old '80s sports car, muscle car, or personal luxury vehicle in his front yard but think about how many times you've seen one in good shape. Typically this is due to moisture in the air creating rust and general neglect by the owners, which seems to have been the case for this collection of vintage vehicles. Now being relocated to new, hopefully, more caring homes due to a recent death in the owner's family, this massive gathering of some of the world's most iconic cars is ready to see the light again.
CARS
SlashGear

Why Ford's Push To Remove EVs From Dealerships Is Great News

Ford is planning on removing electric vehicles from dealerships in a relatively major adjustment that could prove to be a good decision for both the company and its customers. Ford's supply of electric vehicles hasn't quite kept up with the public's demand, resulting in a situation where traditional dealerships are cashing in on what consumers are willing to pay for the next-generation tech. Instead of allowing the prices of their vehicles to skyrocket before they reach the road, Ford has announced a plan to ease some of the tension.
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Watch Tesla Model Y Police Car In 30-Minute High-Speed Mustang Pursuit

As you can see in the video above, a police officer driving a Tesla Model Y police car recently chased a Ford Mustang for around 30 minutes at high speeds. Thanks to the Tesla's built-in dashcam (TeslaCam), the entire incident was caught on video. We've discovered and shared plenty of...
LOGAN, OH
Truth About Cars

Goodyear Recalls Tire Nobody Uses Anymore

Goodyear has agreed to recall more than 173,000 intended for commercial delivery vehicles and RVs nearly two decades after the last one was manufactured. The company’s G159 tires have been under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) since December of 2017 and the recall comes in the wake of years of lawsuits alleging the rubber contributed to a series of fatal accidents dating back to 1998.
CARS
torquenews.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Problem Some Owners Don’t Realize Until It’s Too Late

The Ford F-150 Lightning is an extremely popular electric truck. However, some owners buy one before finding out there is a problem when it comes to using one like they did with their previous gas or diesel truck. Ford F-150 Lightning Problem Spotlighted. There’s a reason why many people buy...
CARS
Motorious

These Classic Cars Are Going To Be Crushed

One of our favorite YouTube channels, Auto Archeology, has great connections because the guy is able to gain access to all kinds of secret automotive treasure troves. Well, he’s at it again, this time giving us a good look at a salvage yard that’s getting ready to crush a bunch of classic GM cars along with a few Fords and Mopars and plenty of parts.
REEDSBURG, WI
The Independent

Ford recalls over 2.9M vehicles at risk of roll away crashes

Ford is recalling over 2.9 million vehicles to fix a transmission problem that can increase the risk of inadvertent rollaway crashes.The recall covers certain 2013 to 2019 Escape, 2013 to 2018 C-Max, 2013 to 2016 Fusion, 2013 to 2021 Transit Connect, and 2015 to 2018 Edge vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted on its website Wednesday that a bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission can degrade or detach. That can stop the vehicles from shifting into the intended gear. A vehicle thought to have been shifted into park may actually be in a different gear, allowing it to roll away.Ford says in documents that it knows of four injury reports due to the problem, and another six property damage claims. The company has 1,630 warranty reports and 233 complaints about the problem.Dealers will replace the bushing and add a protective cap. Owners will be notified by letter starting June 27. Read More Rwanda: Preparation for next flight ‘begins now’
CARS

