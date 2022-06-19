Real estate sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for June 19, 2022

These transactions, recorded the week of June 6, are compiled from information on file with the respective counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.

PEORIA COUNTY

6440 N. Allen Road, Unit 57, Peoria: Randall C. Stanley to Devin M. Filko, $80,000.

414 W. Armstrong Ave., Peoria: Terry M. and Robin A. Ross to Sandra L. Luster, $85,500.

1405 W. West Aire Ave., Peoria: Barry Belshaw, Carol Belshaw, Jarod Belshaw and Mindy Cultra to Joshua L. Kalmes, $87,250.

1610 W. Fredonia Ave., Peoria: Cedar Creek Properties LLC to Katina Kooi, Christopher Kooi and Lauren Kooi, $95,000.

11732 N. Riverview Road, Chillicothe: Roy S. and Joanne R. Cox to John H. Jr. and Kendra L. Lefler, $98,000.

603 W. Hudson St., Peoria: Reinaldo F. Macedo and Albassi L. Tavares to Devin L. Mclain and Tad Mclain, $99,000.

1002 W. Russell St., Peoria: Joshua Tree Holdings LLC, to Mid Illini Property Group LLC, $102,000.

3810 S. Chalmers Ave., Bartonville: Amy L. Margarites to Jayme Jorgensen, $104,000.

1408 N. Autumn Lane, Peoria: Mona B. Stewart to Rodney D. and Lisa G. Hirst, $105,000.

1913 E. Knox Ave., Peoria: RLK Associates Inc. to Aaron S. Broomfield and Brittany L. Volkmar, $108,000.

6429 N. Devonshire Drive, Peoria: Ayla M. Readshaw and Dylan M. Wright to Xuying Li, $110,000.

1002 W. McBean St., Peoria: Zachary Taylor to Blue Skies Real Estate Management LLC, $115,000.

1427 W. Shenandoah Drive, Peoria: Jennifer Fulton to Jamie Carroll, $115,000.

3318 W. King James Road, Peoria: Michael B. and Taylor L. Urish to Tim D. Bromley, $120,000.

4211 N. Columbus Ave., Peoria: Brian M. and Crystal Hickey to Jim Klinkradt, $123,500.

4324 W. Tara Circle, Peoria: Karen L. Watson to Janice E. Fritsch, $125,000.

2010 W. Daytona Drive, Peoria: Danuta Rak and Anthony R. Razi to Jarrett C. and Julia McMillin, $127,500.

34 Caliente Ave., Bartonville: Mervin T. Butler to Konnor G. Petefish, $128,250.

822 N. Second St., Chillicothe: Waxwing Books Inc. to Windmill Property Management, $130,000.

1230 N. Second St., Chillicothe: Robert C. Donadho to Jeremy and Nicole Powell, $134,000.

1530 W. Barker Ave., Peoria: Cedar Creek Properties LLC, to Lucas Ornelas, $135,000.

1005 N. Kickapoo Creek Road, Peoria: Gregory S. Davis to Doug L. and Lori D. Downing, $135,000.

4829 N. Westbrook Drive, Peoria: Teresa Hasten to Bryant L. and Jill D. Thornton, $136,000.

124 E. Cherry Ridge Road, Peoria: Shane D. and Jasmine L. Watson to Michael Ibeck II, $138,500.

906 W. Taylor Lane, Bartonville: Bryon C. Johnson and Deborah Slinkard Johnson to Andrew S. and Felicia N. Finch, $142,000.

3223 E. Rene Ave., Chillicothe: William A. and Angela K. Brunk to Samantha Harris, $143,000.

303 N. Althea St., Elmwood: Jeremy D. and Courtni Stillson to Dorian Utsinger, $146,900.

3404 W. King James Road, Peoria: Redeed LLC, to Kenneth C. Jones, $149,900.

1611 N. Autumn Lane, Peoria: Janis F. Green to Debrell Miggins, $150,000.

6908 N. Patricia Lane, Peoria: Daniel and Michelle Hatfield to Alexander D. Scranton and Bailey E. Meiner, $150,000.

10818 W. Timber Road, Mapleton: Scott Hendricks to Cory and Brittany Chambers, $155,000.

1002 W. Russell St., Peoria: Mid Illini Property Group LLC, to Eric Pueschel, $160,000.

6731 N. Mount Hawley Road, Peoria: Stephen R. Mayes to AWPP LLC, $160,000.

5113 W. Airways Road, Peoria: Jeremy S. and Nicole L. Powell to Thomas P. and Karla S. Veatch, $170,000.

219 W. Hanssler Place, Peoria: Marcy Ruggeri to Christopher I. Castro, $173,000.

2925 W. Brookside Drive, Peoria: Jennifer Morrison and Fred Bender to Heather West and Sarah Webber, $175,000.

2110 W. Riviera Drive, Peoria: James H. Cagle and Betty Dale to Sharon K. Griffy, $179,500.

1813 E. Truitt Road, Chillicothe: Brandon Spitzmiller to Kevin C. Joustra, $180,000.

3210 E. Cedar Hills Drive, Chillicothe: Guy and Linda S. Hasten to Tambria J. Arends, $189,500.

607 W. Forrest Hill Ave., Peoria: Jake G. and Victoria E. Ruff to Bailey Clifford and Ann M. Latzo, $195,000.

1001 W. Stratford Drive, Peoria: Alexandra J. Slane to Alex and Amanda Hayward, $200,000.

4161 N. Rochelle Lane, Peoria: Penny L. McLean to Daniel S. Contos and Stephanie O’Bert, $210,000.

520 N. Magnolia St., Elmwood: Justin E. and Samantha J. Mcleese to Lloyd W. III and Tracy A. Norris, $220,000.

10708 W. Legion Hall Road, Princeville: Jeff Lippert to Louck Farms LLC, $232,500.

1924 W. Courtside Drive, Peoria: Constance K. Henderson to William S. and Marilee B. Sprenger, $247,500.

11722 W. Hickory Springs Drive, Brimfield: David G. Schielein to Bliss O. and Florence J. Mabis, $250,000.

2325 W. Kenfield Court, Peoria: Alexandra Zellmer to Saba Farooq and Mohsin Haseeb, $254,500.

1737 W. Marlene Court, Peoria: Anthony LaHood to Sanaz Fattahalhosseini, $255,000.

5901 W. Ridgecrest Circle, Peoria: Joe B. and Emily Machado to Roneisha M. Johnson, $262,100.

1226 N. Country Lane, Peoria: David M. and Michele L. Mooney to Joseph F. and Linda Rex, $265,000.

5622 N. Frostwood Parkway, Peoria: Bryan W. and Sophie Russell to Abdullah R. Abdullah, $269,750.

823 W. Wonderview Drive, Dunlap: Terry M. and Paige C. Christy to Kristen Beadles, $279,900.

7403 W. Durham Lake Court, Peoria: Joseph and Linda G. Rex to Sherrie Bieber, $284,000.

1024 W. Singing Woods Road, Edelstein: Susan C. Murray and Lynn S. Gumz to Jason R. and Kaci J. Geier, $285,000.

2135 W. Geneva Road, Peoria: Scott Coulier and Yuan Yuan to Cartus Financial Corp., $310,000.

2135 W. Geneva Road, Peoria: Cartus Financial Corp. to Daniel A. Salovesh and Stephanie Menezes, $310,000.

10803 N. Glenfield Drive, Dunlap: Thomas J. and Adrienne Thompson to Scott M. Fisher and Haleigh L. Shouse, $320,000.

11623 N. Dunmore Drive, Dunlap: Sagun Thapa and Shikha Pokharel to Cartus Financial Corp., $349,900.

11623 N. Dunmore Drive, Dunlap: Cartus Financial Corp. to Ahmet and Gizem Ozgol, $349,900.

4006 N. Becker Lane, Bartonville: Wall to Wall Properties LLC, to 4006 N Becker LLC, $350,000.

2504 W. Carrington Court, Dunlap: Matt and Magy Kramer to Cartus Financial Corp., $360,501.

2504 W. Carrington Court, Dunlap: Cartus Financial Corp. to Sridhar Lakkidi and Reshma Aluri, $360,501.

2525 W. Carlisle Lane, Dunlap: Joshua W. and Julie Dorothy to Terry and Paige Christy, $380,000.

11044 N. Country Ridge Lane, Dunlap: Jack R. and Linda D. Mason to Daniel and Kellie Nedell, $434,000.

11400 N. Sycamore Creek Drive, Dunlap: Anil K. Gogineni and Chandrika Vadlamudi to Tyler and Amanda Clarken, $471,000.

12023 N. Evans Mill Road, Princeville: Kurt and Valerie G. Hand to Tracey D. and Cassandra R. Mcintosh, $510,000.

8515 N. Wyndhill Lane, Peoria: Harrison C. and Mary S. Putman to Stephanus M.J. Nolte and Marta E.S. Rodas, $525,000.

10420 N. Dahlia Court, Peoria: Tyler J. and Amanda Clarken to Ramprakash Devadoss and Renugadevi Ramprakash, $600,000.

13321 W. Wheeler Road, Glasford: Vereit DG Glasford IL LLC, to H. Wesley and Nancy Y. Yee, $1,358,374.

504 N. Institute Place, 1403, 1601 & 1612 W. Barker Ave., 406 & 1013 N. Glenwood Ave., 1208 N. University St., 1603 W. Ayres Ave., 1507 W. Callender Ave., 1819 W. Fredonia Ave. and 1507 W. Main St., Peoria: Daniel S. Scharfenberg to KLBGC LLC, $1,750,000.

6615 N. Big Hollow Road, Peoria: Greatest Assets LP to Practical Ventures LLC, $2,830,000.

7150 N. Terra Vista Drive, Peoria: H & A Hickory LLC to Hickory Ridge SPE LLC, $14,800,000.

TAZEWELL COUNTY

301 Roosevelt St., Creve Coeur: Gill Rental Property LLC to Hunter D. Gill and McKenna Myers, $87,500.

1208 S. 13th St., Pekin: Victoria Lamb to Kasey Keiper, $88,000.

1417 Sheridan Road, Pekin: J & J Consulting Firm Inc. to Michael E. Ross and Samara B. Lynn, $89,900.

27101 Broadway Road, Morton: Bob and Lisa Fortner to JMY Investments LLC, $90,000.

267 Cooper St., Pekin: Duncan E. Evans to Daniel and Jessica Scott, $97,000.

119 Knollaire Court, East Peoria: Richard D. Lewis to Kelsey Ball, $99,900.

706 Court St., Pekin: V. Randall Carney to Patricia J. Mykrantz, $100,000.

101 Berry Road, Marquette Heights: Ronald W. and Briana R. Rumple to Whitney Mileur, $105,000.

1212 Royal Ave., Pekin: Kitty Patterson to Heather J. Hoagland, $105,000.

204 Sherwood Park Road, Washington: Eric D. and Beth Sopher to Matthew D. and Megan Becker, $115,000.

102 Hillman St., Washington: John E. and Laura E. Polland to Anthony Polland, $118,500.

406 E. Madison St., Mackinaw: Dakota Z. Justus to James E. Thomas, $120,000.

217 Fall St. Washington: Charlene D. King to Ryan King and Bonnie Maloney, $123,000.

1115 Howard Court, Pekin: Karen R. Bowman to Harrison Quinton, $125,000.

415 Edgewood Drive, Pekin: Rickie L. and Melanie L. Wallinger to Gilberto A.F. Pesqueda and Brileigh J. Ary, $125,000.

112 Jibben St., Green Valley: Benjamin L. Deluhery Jr. to Kenneth Tegtmeyer and Victoria Lamb, $125,000.

2267 Northridge Court, Washington: Lance M. and Sharlena L. Nofsinger to Alex Bernovich, $126,500.

102 Harmony Ave., East Peoria: James A. and Tiffany R. Taylor to Hollye Herndon, $127,000.

116 Massachusetts Ave., Washington: Silver Ring Investments LLC Series 2 to Susan C. Arns and Courtney A. Farwell, $130,000.

343 Oakwood Ave., East Peoria: Kickapoo Corp. to Damon J. Keister and Gina Pasley, $130,000.

1410 Springfield Road, East Peoria: Janis K. Bohannon and Janis K. Bohannon Trust to Ross M. Curley, $131,250.

2170 W. State Route 122, Hopedale: Thomas J. and Toni K. Ford to Dennis J. Ford, $135,482.

132 Lincoln Parkway, East Peoria: Douglas J. and Tanya R. Force to Max J. Schimmelpfenning, $137,500.

129 Devron Circle, East Peoria: Daniel G. and Brittney N. Berkel to Patricia Pepper, $139,900.

307 S. Orchard St., Mackinaw: Christopher Hotz to Liam and Elizabeth Kelly, $140,000.

2238 Northridge Lane, Washington: John D. Zaiser Jr. to Nathaniel J. Schackow, $145,000.

101 Frederick St., East Peoria: Jeromy Lee to Zackariah Gilham, $147,000.

102 Thrush Ave., Pekin: Michael J. and Susan K. Tibbs to Matthew W. Tibbs, $147,000.

109 W. Alexander St., Morton: Michal E. Wright and Debra Conklin, $150,000.

706 Court St., Pekin: Patricia J. Mykrantz to 706 Court St LLC, $150,000.

203 S. Elm St., Washington: Quinn A. and Vanessa Zircher to Mark and Casey Nabors, $158,500.

404 N. West St., Tremont: Craig Cebuhar to Jennifer Springer, $159,900.

706 W. Fourth St., Delavan: Donald M. and Susan Wells to Larry and Zhen W. Slabaugh, $160,000.

109 Howard St., East Peoria: David Martin to Samantha M. and Yvonne Barber, $160,000.

223 Cypress St., Pekin: Karen R. Doering to Blake A. Vest, $165,000.

34 Yorkshire Drive, Mackinaw: Adam and Lauren Wertzler to Bradley G. and Kelly M. Lutz, $167,500.

206 Vine St., Washington: Patrick and Amanda Salesberry to Aaron Morgan, $172,000.

1801 Memorial Drive, Pekin: Jacob D. and Jessica M. Biga to Michael J. and Nicole M. Strickler, $175,000.

44 Brooke Circle, Morton: Alexandra Davies to Austen Wood, $180,000.

Lots 9 & 10, Chestnut Addition, Tazewell County: Kathryn A. Heisel, David J. Kesselmayer, Michael S. Kesselmayer, Steven K. Kesselmayer, Karyn D. McChrystal and Kaye E. Shepherd to Ryne and Nicole Dougherty, $180,000.

408 Woodcrest Drive, Washington: Laura Harris to Lori L. and Melissa A. Filock, $180,000.

223 Maple Park, Pekin: Mark Shults to John M. and Caitlyn M. Buckley, $180,000.

411 S. Orchard St., Mackinaw: Joyce D. Snodgrass to Thomas S. and Kristin D. Jackson, $190,000.

1066 E. Monroe St., Morton: Craig A. and Regina E. Columbia to Michael B. and Colleen E. Minnes, $195,000.

512 Mathis Ave., Morton: James N. and Theresa M. Roth to Andrew Kieser, Drake Kieser and Holli Kieser, $195,000.

101 E. Hazelwood St., Morton: Matthew E. Ray to Luke Elsener and Morgan Stricker, $195,000.

12 Country Lane, East Peoria: F. Scott and Grace M. Nessler to Paul and Sarah Morris, $226,000.

1 Peppertree Court, Washington: Kyle Kelly to Dustin E. Essig, $237,563.

222 N. Indiana Ave., Morton: Carla J. Leber to Derek S. and Kara J. Henricks, $239,900.

408 Ohio Ave., Morton: Brett R. and Alexa R. Miller to Emily Stapleton, $250,000.

325 E. Forestwood St., Morton: Brian and Rachel Stokoe to Preston Shallenberger, $250,000.

229 Neumann Lane, East Peoria: Stanley M. and Belinda L. Marion to Saul and Maite Espinal, $260,000.

301 W. Third St., Delavan: Roger L. Rawlings to Duane Hollis, $262,500.

609 Mickel Parkway, Washington: J L Roberts LLC Series 609 to Eric and Beth Sopher, $264,900.

5900 Harford Drive, Pekin: Marc W. Fogal to Dustin A. and Tasha M. Moretto, $268,000.

67 Hickory Ridge Drive, Morton: Lucas R. and Shannon E Westblade to Grant Reiman and Madison Fisher, $279,000.

SE Section 29-22-2, Tazewell County: Joseph J. and Elizabeth R. Taggart to Tressa L. LaRoussi, $280,000.

4 Lisa Court, Pekin: Michael and Angela K. Cox to Cassie Murray, $285,000.

1 Summit Drive, Mackinaw: Melanie Burge to Andrew J. and Teresa D. Davitt, $289,000.

314 Gillman Ave., Washington: David and Debra Whitley to Joseph Sotiroff, $308,000.

341 Maywood St., Morton: Harriett J. DeStefano to John and Denise Lux, $325,000.

161 Ten Mile Creek Road, East Peoria: Douglas D. and Jennifer L. Huff to Benjamin and Kathryn D. Hanks, $364,900.

100 Thomas Court, Washington: Tjayden and Alicia Geary to Joseph E. and Danielle L. Langan, $365,000.

101 S. Oklahoma Ave., Morton: Todd D. Erwin to Jesus and Eva A. Quintero, $370,000.

1207 Weatherspoon Drive, Morton: Jerrod T. and Lacey J. Grampp to Shane McCafferty, $400,000.

30685 Tyrrell Road, Mackinaw: Matthew L. and Dana M. Thomann to Cartus Financial Corp., $405,000.

30685 Tyrrell Road, Mackinaw: Cartus Financial Corp. to Jacob and Jacquelyn Roach, $405,000.

231 and 234-241 Sunnyridge Court, Pekin: William J. Heaver to Rock River Properties LLC, $900,000.

WOODFORD COUNTY

205 S. Morgan, Metamora: Lucas M. Ioerger to Jesse Hodel, $139,000.

1164 N. Upper Skyline Drive, East Peoria: Juan D. Chanto and Karen Lukert to Maurice and Callie Sonnemaker, $194,000.

112 Melody Lane, East Peoria: Jacob A. Schierer to Cartus Financial Corp., $210,000.

112 Melody Lane, East Peoria: Cartus Financial Corp. to Dalton Sherman and Taylor L. Plowman, $210,000.

1340 N. Independence Court, Germantown Hills: Donald P. and Doreen C. Bridenbaugh to Robert S. and Sandra Sliger, $520,000.

418 N. Spring St. and 517 E. Monroe St., Metamora: Sapper Holdings LLC to Alden Consulting LLC, $595,000.