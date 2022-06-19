ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Journal Star

Real estate sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for June 19, 2022

By Journal Star
Journal Star
Journal Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dEXob_0gFUmzg700

These transactions, recorded the week of June 6, are compiled from information on file with the respective counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.

PEORIA COUNTY

6440 N. Allen Road, Unit 57, Peoria: Randall C. Stanley to Devin M. Filko, $80,000.

414 W. Armstrong Ave., Peoria: Terry M. and Robin A. Ross to Sandra L. Luster, $85,500.

1405 W. West Aire Ave., Peoria: Barry Belshaw, Carol Belshaw, Jarod Belshaw and Mindy Cultra to Joshua L. Kalmes, $87,250.

1610 W. Fredonia Ave., Peoria: Cedar Creek Properties LLC to Katina Kooi, Christopher Kooi and Lauren Kooi, $95,000.

11732 N. Riverview Road, Chillicothe: Roy S. and Joanne R. Cox to John H. Jr. and Kendra L. Lefler, $98,000.

603 W. Hudson St., Peoria: Reinaldo F. Macedo and Albassi L. Tavares to Devin L. Mclain and Tad Mclain, $99,000.

1002 W. Russell St., Peoria: Joshua Tree Holdings LLC, to Mid Illini Property Group LLC, $102,000.

3810 S. Chalmers Ave., Bartonville: Amy L. Margarites to Jayme Jorgensen, $104,000.

1408 N. Autumn Lane, Peoria: Mona B. Stewart to Rodney D. and Lisa G. Hirst, $105,000.

1913 E. Knox Ave., Peoria: RLK Associates Inc. to Aaron S. Broomfield and Brittany L. Volkmar, $108,000.

6429 N. Devonshire Drive, Peoria: Ayla M. Readshaw and Dylan M. Wright to Xuying Li, $110,000.

1002 W. McBean St., Peoria: Zachary Taylor to Blue Skies Real Estate Management LLC, $115,000.

1427 W. Shenandoah Drive, Peoria: Jennifer Fulton to Jamie Carroll, $115,000.

3318 W. King James Road, Peoria: Michael B. and Taylor L. Urish to Tim D. Bromley, $120,000.

4211 N. Columbus Ave., Peoria: Brian M. and Crystal Hickey to Jim Klinkradt, $123,500.

4324 W. Tara Circle, Peoria: Karen L. Watson to Janice E. Fritsch, $125,000.

2010 W. Daytona Drive, Peoria: Danuta Rak and Anthony R. Razi to Jarrett C. and Julia McMillin, $127,500.

34 Caliente Ave., Bartonville: Mervin T. Butler to Konnor G. Petefish, $128,250.

822 N. Second St., Chillicothe: Waxwing Books Inc. to Windmill Property Management, $130,000.

1230 N. Second St., Chillicothe: Robert C. Donadho to Jeremy and Nicole Powell, $134,000.

1530 W. Barker Ave., Peoria: Cedar Creek Properties LLC, to Lucas Ornelas, $135,000.

1005 N. Kickapoo Creek Road, Peoria: Gregory S. Davis to Doug L. and Lori D. Downing, $135,000.

4829 N. Westbrook Drive, Peoria: Teresa Hasten to Bryant L. and Jill D. Thornton, $136,000.

124 E. Cherry Ridge Road, Peoria: Shane D. and Jasmine L. Watson to Michael Ibeck II, $138,500.

906 W. Taylor Lane, Bartonville: Bryon C. Johnson and Deborah Slinkard Johnson to Andrew S. and Felicia N. Finch, $142,000.

3223 E. Rene Ave., Chillicothe: William A. and Angela K. Brunk to Samantha Harris, $143,000.

303 N. Althea St., Elmwood: Jeremy D. and Courtni Stillson to Dorian Utsinger, $146,900.

3404 W. King James Road, Peoria: Redeed LLC, to Kenneth C. Jones, $149,900.

1611 N. Autumn Lane, Peoria: Janis F. Green to Debrell Miggins, $150,000.

6908 N. Patricia Lane, Peoria: Daniel and Michelle Hatfield to Alexander D. Scranton and Bailey E. Meiner, $150,000.

10818 W. Timber Road, Mapleton: Scott Hendricks to Cory and Brittany Chambers, $155,000.

1002 W. Russell St., Peoria: Mid Illini Property Group LLC, to Eric Pueschel, $160,000.

6731 N. Mount Hawley Road, Peoria: Stephen R. Mayes to AWPP LLC, $160,000.

5113 W. Airways Road, Peoria: Jeremy S. and Nicole L. Powell to Thomas P. and Karla S. Veatch, $170,000.

219 W. Hanssler Place, Peoria: Marcy Ruggeri to Christopher I. Castro, $173,000.

2925 W. Brookside Drive, Peoria: Jennifer Morrison and Fred Bender to Heather West and Sarah Webber, $175,000.

2110 W. Riviera Drive, Peoria: James H. Cagle and Betty Dale to Sharon K. Griffy, $179,500.

1813 E. Truitt Road, Chillicothe: Brandon Spitzmiller to Kevin C. Joustra, $180,000.

3210 E. Cedar Hills Drive, Chillicothe: Guy and Linda S. Hasten to Tambria J. Arends, $189,500.

607 W. Forrest Hill Ave., Peoria: Jake G. and Victoria E. Ruff to Bailey Clifford and Ann M. Latzo, $195,000.

1001 W. Stratford Drive, Peoria: Alexandra J. Slane to Alex and Amanda Hayward, $200,000.

4161 N. Rochelle Lane, Peoria: Penny L. McLean to Daniel S. Contos and Stephanie O’Bert, $210,000.

520 N. Magnolia St., Elmwood: Justin E. and Samantha J. Mcleese to Lloyd W. III and Tracy A. Norris, $220,000.

10708 W. Legion Hall Road, Princeville: Jeff Lippert to Louck Farms LLC, $232,500.

1924 W. Courtside Drive, Peoria: Constance K. Henderson to William S. and Marilee B. Sprenger, $247,500.

11722 W. Hickory Springs Drive, Brimfield: David G. Schielein to Bliss O. and Florence J. Mabis, $250,000.

2325 W. Kenfield Court, Peoria: Alexandra Zellmer to Saba Farooq and Mohsin Haseeb, $254,500.

1737 W. Marlene Court, Peoria: Anthony LaHood to Sanaz Fattahalhosseini, $255,000.

5901 W. Ridgecrest Circle, Peoria: Joe B. and Emily Machado to Roneisha M. Johnson, $262,100.

1226 N. Country Lane, Peoria: David M. and Michele L. Mooney to Joseph F. and Linda Rex, $265,000.

5622 N. Frostwood Parkway, Peoria: Bryan W. and Sophie Russell to Abdullah R. Abdullah, $269,750.

823 W. Wonderview Drive, Dunlap: Terry M. and Paige C. Christy to Kristen Beadles, $279,900.

7403 W. Durham Lake Court, Peoria: Joseph and Linda G. Rex to Sherrie Bieber, $284,000.

1024 W. Singing Woods Road, Edelstein: Susan C. Murray and Lynn S. Gumz to Jason R. and Kaci J. Geier, $285,000.

2135 W. Geneva Road, Peoria: Scott Coulier and Yuan Yuan to Cartus Financial Corp., $310,000.

2135 W. Geneva Road, Peoria: Cartus Financial Corp. to Daniel A. Salovesh and Stephanie Menezes, $310,000.

10803 N. Glenfield Drive, Dunlap: Thomas J. and Adrienne Thompson to Scott M. Fisher and Haleigh L. Shouse, $320,000.

11623 N. Dunmore Drive, Dunlap: Sagun Thapa and Shikha Pokharel to Cartus Financial Corp., $349,900.

11623 N. Dunmore Drive, Dunlap: Cartus Financial Corp. to Ahmet and Gizem Ozgol, $349,900.

4006 N. Becker Lane, Bartonville: Wall to Wall Properties LLC, to 4006 N Becker LLC, $350,000.

2504 W. Carrington Court, Dunlap: Matt and Magy Kramer to Cartus Financial Corp., $360,501.

2504 W. Carrington Court, Dunlap: Cartus Financial Corp. to Sridhar Lakkidi and Reshma Aluri, $360,501.

2525 W. Carlisle Lane, Dunlap: Joshua W. and Julie Dorothy to Terry and Paige Christy, $380,000.

11044 N. Country Ridge Lane, Dunlap: Jack R. and Linda D. Mason to Daniel and Kellie Nedell, $434,000.

11400 N. Sycamore Creek Drive, Dunlap: Anil K. Gogineni and Chandrika Vadlamudi to Tyler and Amanda Clarken, $471,000.

12023 N. Evans Mill Road, Princeville: Kurt and Valerie G. Hand to Tracey D. and Cassandra R. Mcintosh, $510,000.

8515 N. Wyndhill Lane, Peoria: Harrison C. and Mary S. Putman to Stephanus M.J. Nolte and Marta E.S. Rodas, $525,000.

10420 N. Dahlia Court, Peoria: Tyler J. and Amanda Clarken to Ramprakash Devadoss and Renugadevi Ramprakash, $600,000.

13321 W. Wheeler Road, Glasford: Vereit DG Glasford IL LLC, to H. Wesley and Nancy Y. Yee, $1,358,374.

504 N. Institute Place, 1403, 1601 & 1612 W. Barker Ave., 406 & 1013 N. Glenwood Ave., 1208 N. University St., 1603 W. Ayres Ave., 1507 W. Callender Ave., 1819 W. Fredonia Ave. and 1507 W. Main St., Peoria: Daniel S. Scharfenberg to KLBGC LLC, $1,750,000.

6615 N. Big Hollow Road, Peoria: Greatest Assets LP to Practical Ventures LLC, $2,830,000.

7150 N. Terra Vista Drive, Peoria: H & A Hickory LLC to Hickory Ridge SPE LLC, $14,800,000.

TAZEWELL COUNTY

301 Roosevelt St., Creve Coeur: Gill Rental Property LLC to Hunter D. Gill and McKenna Myers, $87,500.

1208 S. 13th St., Pekin: Victoria Lamb to Kasey Keiper, $88,000.

1417 Sheridan Road, Pekin: J & J Consulting Firm Inc. to Michael E. Ross and Samara B. Lynn, $89,900.

27101 Broadway Road, Morton: Bob and Lisa Fortner to JMY Investments LLC, $90,000.

267 Cooper St., Pekin: Duncan E. Evans to Daniel and Jessica Scott, $97,000.

119 Knollaire Court, East Peoria: Richard D. Lewis to Kelsey Ball, $99,900.

706 Court St., Pekin: V. Randall Carney to Patricia J. Mykrantz, $100,000.

101 Berry Road, Marquette Heights: Ronald W. and Briana R. Rumple to Whitney Mileur, $105,000.

1212 Royal Ave., Pekin: Kitty Patterson to Heather J. Hoagland, $105,000.

204 Sherwood Park Road, Washington: Eric D. and Beth Sopher to Matthew D. and Megan Becker, $115,000.

102 Hillman St., Washington: John E. and Laura E. Polland to Anthony Polland, $118,500.

406 E. Madison St., Mackinaw: Dakota Z. Justus to James E. Thomas, $120,000.

217 Fall St. Washington: Charlene D. King to Ryan King and Bonnie Maloney, $123,000.

1115 Howard Court, Pekin: Karen R. Bowman to Harrison Quinton, $125,000.

415 Edgewood Drive, Pekin: Rickie L. and Melanie L. Wallinger to Gilberto A.F. Pesqueda and Brileigh J. Ary, $125,000.

112 Jibben St., Green Valley: Benjamin L. Deluhery Jr. to Kenneth Tegtmeyer and Victoria Lamb, $125,000.

2267 Northridge Court, Washington: Lance M. and Sharlena L. Nofsinger to Alex Bernovich, $126,500.

102 Harmony Ave., East Peoria: James A. and Tiffany R. Taylor to Hollye Herndon, $127,000.

116 Massachusetts Ave., Washington: Silver Ring Investments LLC Series 2 to Susan C. Arns and Courtney A. Farwell, $130,000.

343 Oakwood Ave., East Peoria: Kickapoo Corp. to Damon J. Keister and Gina Pasley, $130,000.

1410 Springfield Road, East Peoria: Janis K. Bohannon and Janis K. Bohannon Trust to Ross M. Curley, $131,250.

2170 W. State Route 122, Hopedale: Thomas J. and Toni K. Ford to Dennis J. Ford, $135,482.

132 Lincoln Parkway, East Peoria: Douglas J. and Tanya R. Force to Max J. Schimmelpfenning, $137,500.

129 Devron Circle, East Peoria: Daniel G. and Brittney N. Berkel to Patricia Pepper, $139,900.

307 S. Orchard St., Mackinaw: Christopher Hotz to Liam and Elizabeth Kelly, $140,000.

2238 Northridge Lane, Washington: John D. Zaiser Jr. to Nathaniel J. Schackow, $145,000.

101 Frederick St., East Peoria: Jeromy Lee to Zackariah Gilham, $147,000.

102 Thrush Ave., Pekin: Michael J. and Susan K. Tibbs to Matthew W. Tibbs, $147,000.

109 W. Alexander St., Morton: Michal E. Wright and Debra Conklin, $150,000.

706 Court St., Pekin: Patricia J. Mykrantz to 706 Court St LLC, $150,000.

203 S. Elm St., Washington: Quinn A. and Vanessa Zircher to Mark and Casey Nabors, $158,500.

404 N. West St., Tremont: Craig Cebuhar to Jennifer Springer, $159,900.

706 W. Fourth St., Delavan: Donald M. and Susan Wells to Larry and Zhen W. Slabaugh, $160,000.

109 Howard St., East Peoria: David Martin to Samantha M. and Yvonne Barber, $160,000.

223 Cypress St., Pekin: Karen R. Doering to Blake A. Vest, $165,000.

34 Yorkshire Drive, Mackinaw: Adam and Lauren Wertzler to Bradley G. and Kelly M. Lutz, $167,500.

206 Vine St., Washington: Patrick and Amanda Salesberry to Aaron Morgan, $172,000.

1801 Memorial Drive, Pekin: Jacob D. and Jessica M. Biga to Michael J. and Nicole M. Strickler, $175,000.

44 Brooke Circle, Morton: Alexandra Davies to Austen Wood, $180,000.

Lots 9 & 10, Chestnut Addition, Tazewell County: Kathryn A. Heisel, David J. Kesselmayer, Michael S. Kesselmayer, Steven K. Kesselmayer, Karyn D. McChrystal and Kaye E. Shepherd to Ryne and Nicole Dougherty, $180,000.

408 Woodcrest Drive, Washington: Laura Harris to Lori L. and Melissa A. Filock, $180,000.

223 Maple Park, Pekin: Mark Shults to John M. and Caitlyn M. Buckley, $180,000.

411 S. Orchard St., Mackinaw: Joyce D. Snodgrass to Thomas S. and Kristin D. Jackson, $190,000.

1066 E. Monroe St., Morton: Craig A. and Regina E. Columbia to Michael B. and Colleen E. Minnes, $195,000.

512 Mathis Ave., Morton: James N. and Theresa M. Roth to Andrew Kieser, Drake Kieser and Holli Kieser, $195,000.

101 E. Hazelwood St., Morton: Matthew E. Ray to Luke Elsener and Morgan Stricker, $195,000.

12 Country Lane, East Peoria: F. Scott and Grace M. Nessler to Paul and Sarah Morris, $226,000.

1 Peppertree Court, Washington: Kyle Kelly to Dustin E. Essig, $237,563.

222 N. Indiana Ave., Morton: Carla J. Leber to Derek S. and Kara J. Henricks, $239,900.

408 Ohio Ave., Morton: Brett R. and Alexa R. Miller to Emily Stapleton, $250,000.

325 E. Forestwood St., Morton: Brian and Rachel Stokoe to Preston Shallenberger, $250,000.

229 Neumann Lane, East Peoria: Stanley M. and Belinda L. Marion to Saul and Maite Espinal, $260,000.

301 W. Third St., Delavan: Roger L. Rawlings to Duane Hollis, $262,500.

609 Mickel Parkway, Washington: J L Roberts LLC Series 609 to Eric and Beth Sopher, $264,900.

5900 Harford Drive, Pekin: Marc W. Fogal to Dustin A. and Tasha M. Moretto, $268,000.

67 Hickory Ridge Drive, Morton: Lucas R. and Shannon E Westblade to Grant Reiman and Madison Fisher, $279,000.

SE Section 29-22-2, Tazewell County: Joseph J. and Elizabeth R. Taggart to Tressa L. LaRoussi, $280,000.

4 Lisa Court, Pekin: Michael and Angela K. Cox to Cassie Murray, $285,000.

1 Summit Drive, Mackinaw: Melanie Burge to Andrew J. and Teresa D. Davitt, $289,000.

314 Gillman Ave., Washington: David and Debra Whitley to Joseph Sotiroff, $308,000.

341 Maywood St., Morton: Harriett J. DeStefano to John and Denise Lux, $325,000.

161 Ten Mile Creek Road, East Peoria: Douglas D. and Jennifer L. Huff to Benjamin and Kathryn D. Hanks, $364,900.

100 Thomas Court, Washington: Tjayden and Alicia Geary to Joseph E. and Danielle L. Langan, $365,000.

101 S. Oklahoma Ave., Morton: Todd D. Erwin to Jesus and Eva A. Quintero, $370,000.

1207 Weatherspoon Drive, Morton: Jerrod T. and Lacey J. Grampp to Shane McCafferty, $400,000.

30685 Tyrrell Road, Mackinaw: Matthew L. and Dana M. Thomann to Cartus Financial Corp., $405,000.

30685 Tyrrell Road, Mackinaw: Cartus Financial Corp. to Jacob and Jacquelyn Roach, $405,000.

231 and 234-241 Sunnyridge Court, Pekin: William J. Heaver to Rock River Properties LLC, $900,000.

WOODFORD COUNTY

205 S. Morgan, Metamora: Lucas M. Ioerger to Jesse Hodel, $139,000.

1164 N. Upper Skyline Drive, East Peoria: Juan D. Chanto and Karen Lukert to Maurice and Callie Sonnemaker, $194,000.

112 Melody Lane, East Peoria: Jacob A. Schierer to Cartus Financial Corp., $210,000.

112 Melody Lane, East Peoria: Cartus Financial Corp. to Dalton Sherman and Taylor L. Plowman, $210,000.

1340 N. Independence Court, Germantown Hills: Donald P. and Doreen C. Bridenbaugh to Robert S. and Sandra Sliger, $520,000.

418 N. Spring St. and 517 E. Monroe St., Metamora: Sapper Holdings LLC to Alden Consulting LLC, $595,000.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBD/WYZZ

Goodwill opens new donation center in East Peoria

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Goodwill of Central Illinois is expanding its reach in Tazewell and Woodford counties. The non-profit held a ribbon-cutting for its new donation center in East Peoria on Tuesday. The facility is located within Spring Pointe Plaza, at 119 West Spring Creek Road. Leadership with Goodwill said the new center makes […]
EAST PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Bloomington and Heyworth sites receive grants for housing development

Nineteen housing projects across Illinois will receive $75 million to propel development. Bloomington and Heyworth have three of those sites. The Villas at Prairie Vista and Lincoln Lofts are the two Bloomington developments obtaining funding. The grant will help create 24 new duplexes containing 48 units at The Villas. 54 units for people earning at-or-below 60% area median income for McLean County are set to be constructed at Lincoln Lofts. That project is in its second phase.
HEYWORTH, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Jesse Sullivan visits Peoria for ‘Save Illinois Rally’

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Republican Gubernatorial candidate, Jesse Sullivan stopped in Peoria Tuesday night for the ‘Save Illinois Rally’ at Obed & Isaac’s. Joining Sullivan at the rally was State Senator, Neil Anderson. Sullivan has never ran for office before but said a new face will bring fresh input on the corruption in Illinois. With just a few days until the primary, Sullivan said he is leading the vote over one of his opponents, Aurora Mayor, Richard Irvin.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Demolition seems near for historic church in Peoria’s West Bluff

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A long-ago abandoned church, built in Peoria’s West Bluff at the turn of the last century, appears headed for demolition despite a prominent developer’s attempt to safe the structure. Peoria’s Historic Preservation Commission will meet June 29 in a special session to...
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elizabeth R#Samantha J#Alex And#David J#Real Estate#Mid Illini Property Group#D#Rlk Associates Inc
WAND TV

Ameren Illinois to host outreach event for disabled veterans

PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) – Ameren Illinois is giving disabled veterans the opportunity to receive energy bill payment grants and specialized services. Disabled veterans will be able to partake in a community outreach event, 9 a.m.-11 a.m., June 28, at Goodwill, 2319 E. War Memorial Dr., Peoria, where the first 100 attendees will receive a free Ameren Illinois storm preparedness kit.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Multiple arrests in Bloomington over the weekend

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police Department has reported three notable incidents that occurred in Bloomington during the weekend of June 17. All three incidents resulted in arrests. On Friday, June 17, at approximately 12:19 a.m., a traffic stop resulted in an arrest on charges of possession of methamphetamine...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Celebrate July 4th at Bloomington’s Miller Park

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington’s Miller Park is once again hosting a July 4th celebration, complete with fireworks, classic cars, and a weekend full of concerts. Over the weekend before the holiday, check out the “Celebrate America” performances at the Miller Park Bandstand at 7...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Senior in pickup kills Ride Illinois board member Ramon Escapa on bike in downstate Frederick

Tragically, a senior driving a pickup truck fatally struck Schuyler County judge, and Ride Illinois board member Ramon M. Escapa, 42, as he bicycled with his wife on a rural road near downstate Frederick, according to David Simmons, executive director of the statewide advocacy group. Frederick is located in west-central Illinois on the Illinois River, about 50 miles northwest of Springfield.
FREDERICK, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Join Peoria Parks for ‘3rd of July’ celebration

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Park District will bring back its annual Glen Oak Park Fireworks event on July 3. All-day Sunday, take advantage of $3 admission to both the Peoria Zoo, open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum, open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Zoo and PlayHouse members park for free until 5 p.m.
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

IDOT plans $20 million in road work in McLean County this year

State transportation officials say McLean County will see close to $20 million in work to repair some of its crumbling roads and bridges. The money will fund seven projects on state-maintained roads over the next year, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT). Bridge work...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Camp Limberlost fully returns to Lake Bloomington

HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — A decades-old summer tradition returned for its 92nd year of summer camp activities at Timber Pointe Outdoor Center Tuesday. Camp Limberlost, a week-long overnight camp for third and fourth graders in Bloomington-Normal’s two school districts, is taking place now until June 24th. 60 twin...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

Tazewell County Courthouse could soon be replaced

PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The centerpiece of Downtown Pekin, the Tazewell County Courthouse may soon be replaced. The County Board is in the early planning stages of doing so, using their bank of more than $20 million in American Rescue Plan (ARPA) stimulus money. The deadline for using some of the allotted money is 2026, and there is not a definite cost estimate yet.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
wglt.org

Bloomington's mayor talks about redistricting, street renaming, and the anniversary of historic flooding

Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe appeared on WGLT's Sound Ideas on Wednesday to discuss redrawing the city's ward map, honorary street renamings, and the one-year anniversary of historic flooding in the city. Redistricting. Mwilambwe said city council wards will need significant adjustments during redistricting, noting that Ward 8, which takes in...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Shorter corn could be coming soon to a field near you

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — Late summer corn fields might not stand quite as tall in future years, if new seeds become available for widespread use. Pharmaceutical company Bayer is researching a corn seed hybrid. It looks like the crop usually seen across the Midwest, but it grows a few feet shorter.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Darren Bailey stops through Tazewell County on campaign tour

GREEN VALLEY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey’s campaign bus stopped in Green Valley as part of his statewide tour Monday. Bailey and Attorney General candidate Tom DeVore spoke to the crowd at Pub 29 about election integrity, the economy, and what they hope to accomplish if elected.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Peoria Police planning to enforce curfew violations

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -Police are reminding parents that Peoria does have a curfew for young people. While the River City’s had a curfew for many years, the chief is getting the word out that parents are expected to know where their kids are. He says officers will...
PEORIA, IL
Journal Star

Journal Star

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
591K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Peoria, IL from Peoria Journal Star.

 http://pjstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy