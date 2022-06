Early voting for the primary election has already started and will continue through June 26. The June primary includes the race for governor, lieutenant governor, state assembly, and judges. In Monroe County, nearly 600 people voted in the primary, and more than 1,700 votes have been cast since early voting began on Saturday. Eligible Monroe County voters enrolled in the Republican or Democrat party can visit any of the 14 early voting locations.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO