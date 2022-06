The class 1A #7 Twin Cedars Softball Squad racked up another signature win on Monday knocking off class 2A #3 Van Meter 5-3. The Sabers jumped on the Bulldogs early with two runs in the 1st inning after Brooke Roby and Grace Bailey reached on back-to-back singles. Ali Mockenhaupt loaded the bases reaching on an error, then Kisha Reed singled and brought home Roby and Bailey to make it 2-0. Three more in the second after again, back-to-back singles this time by Jetta Sterner and Rylee Dunkin, Roby reached on an error and it was Mockenhaupt’s turn to whack a two RBI double and the Sabers were in business up 5-0 after two innings. Van Meter changed pitchers and it seemed to settle things down and allowed the Bulldogs to make things interesting in the 7th with two on and the tying run at the plate, but Bailey got the game ending called strike three. Both Dunkin and Mockenhaupt tell KNIA/KRLS Sports getting signature wins out of conference just drives up the confidence for the upcoming regional.

VAN METER, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO