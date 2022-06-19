ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

How Higher Gas Prices Are Even Hurting Online Shoppers

By Brittney Myers
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ndLl8_0gFUm5m200

Image source: Getty Images

For the first time in years, drivers are hitting the road in droves. Many are back to the office and their daily commute, and summer travel is kicking into gear. But all that driving is going to be quite a bit more expensive than it was pre-pandemic (or even last year).

Indeed, the national average for a gallon of gas is now over $5 according to AAA -- and some states are well past that mark. That's more than twice as high as it was in 2019, and about $2 more than this time last year.

That increase has led to many companies that rely on contracted drivers to add extra charges to help offset costs. You'll see this anytime you order local delivery or grab a rideshare, as Uber, Lyft, even Instacart have all added extra fees in the name of combating higher gas prices. Many restaurants with on-staff drivers have also added their own fuel surcharges.

Fuel price increases mean delivery costs have risen

As if prices at the pump weren't bad enough, however, the rising cost of fuel is hitting many of us at home, too. Higher fuel prices mean shipping costs are rising, and retailers are passing those costs onto customers.

UPS charges, for instance, have gone up significantly this year. The international shipper's fuel surcharges have jumped 3 percentage points since March. It now sits at 18% for ground shipping, the highest it's been in the last 90 days.

In response to increased costs, some online retailers have increased shipping prices, as well as specific gas surcharges being tacked onto some orders. And, as gas prices continue to climb, fuel-related delivery surcharges could become increasingly common for smaller retailers who simply can't afford to eat the cost of higher delivery fees.

However, it's not just the little guys. Even retail giant Amazon, which has a major contract with USPS, not to mention its own fleet of delivery vehicles, has had to contend with higher shipping costs.

Someone pays, somewhere

Of course, you can't assume you're safe just because you don't see a gas-specific charge. When retailers pay more -- so do customers. If the shipping price isn't higher, the item price likely will be.

For example, Amazon recently hit sellers with a 5% "fuel and inflation" surcharge on its fulfillment service. This applies to any sellers that say "Fulfilled by Amazon." Since many of these items ship free with Prime , the only way a seller can offset the cost is by raising the price of the item itself.

So, while your Prime deliveries are still free, your purchase price has probably gone up. And the same is likely true at major retailers across the board. Anywhere that maintains its free shipping policies will make up the difference somewhere , and jacking up prices is usually the simplest solution.

Picking up your purchases may make more sense

While you don't have much recourse for higher product prices -- other than being a more diligent comparison shopper -- increased delivery fees may have a workaround: pick up orders.

Many major retailers offer the option to order online, then pick up your purchase in the store. Depending on the delivery fee (and your vehicle's gas mileage or public transit costs), it may make more sense to swing by the store to grab your order. This applies to retail purchases, as well as restaurant and grocery orders.

And, if you don't already have a good gas rewards credit card , now may be the time to add one to your wallet. Earning an extra 3% to 5% back on gas won't get you back to 2019 prices, but it can certainly help make your gas budget go a little further.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2023

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick , which features a 0% intro APR until 2023, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Brittney Myers has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool recommends Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Costco Perk Some Customers Say Is Disappearing

Anyone who drives a car has been taking a hit to their wallet when fueling up at the pump lately. According to AAA, the average price of a regular gallon of gas in the United States today is $4.715. That's up over $0.11 since last week's $4.600 and over $0.04 since yesterday's $4.671. Yikes! What's more, AAA further explains that these price increases may be just the beginning, calling them "the calm before the storm," as many drivers are hitting the roads for the summer after being cooped up due to the pandemic for the past two years. As we have seen with the biggest price hikes in certain foods, high demand comes with higher prices.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Uber Technologies#Instacart
freightwaves.com

Why everyone is freaking out about Target’s inventory

Overstocking at Target, Walmart, Amazon, and other big retailers are the latest unexpected red flag for what’s happening in the economy. It’s an about-face from the beginning of 2022, when things were economically pretty peachy. Too peachy, one could argue: People were buying so much stuff that our ports and terminals could barely handle the massive import volume. Companies were desperate for someone, anyone, to come work for them. And movie theaters, offices, planes and other locales many eschewed during the pandemic were poised to bounce back; the omicron wave appeared mild compared to previous bouts of the coronavirus.
RETAIL
shefinds

Costco Just Issued A Warning To Customers On Its Website–Yikes!

Costco recently updated their list of 22 “currently known scams” to alert shoppers about a new issue that could take a toll on their bank account if they’re not careful. If you’re a member of this wholesale store, you should be aware of the fact that a fraudulent website, which looks shockingly similar to Costco’s, is taking advantage of unsuspecting consumers.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
NewsBreak
Amazon
Business Insider

A 35-year-old who drained his savings to buy a rental property says the passive income makes it worth it — even with a potential recession

Adam Masato earns $8,400 per month in passive income from a short-term rental property. He also earns $1,100 from renting out his condo in Los Angeles. Because his overhead for the short-term rental is only $1,100, he says his investments are recession-proof. Adam Masato is a self-described "regular millennial with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Boston

Kohl's in talks to sell department store chain to new owner

Kohl's is negotiating with a potential new owner in a proposed $8 billion deal.The Wall Street Journal reports the Franchise Group Inc. holding company that manages several other retail chains, including The Vitamin Shoppe, wants to buy Kohl's for about $60 a share.Kohl's is the largest department store chain in the United States, with more than 1,100 stores and 100,000 employees around the country. There are 25 Kohl's stores in Massachusetts, and 11 in New Hampshire. Kohl's has been under pressure from activist investors to either improve the company's performance and its stock price or sell the company outright, as the chain has faced tough competition from Amazon and big box stores like Walmart and Target. The sale would be subject to approval by both companies' board of directors.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
197K+
Followers
96K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy