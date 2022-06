The Farmington Hills Police Department recently announced four staff promotions and the hiring of five additional officers. • Kurt Bearer, promoted from sergeant to lieutenant in the operations bureau. During his 22 years so far at the Farmington Hills Police Department, Bearer has received 19 department citations and awards. He holds an associate degree in criminal justice and is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Eastern Michigan University. Bearer is also currently attending the School of Police Staff and Command at EMU. He’s worked in narcotics, in the detective bureau and as an instructor in force response to resistance.

