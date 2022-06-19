Lucarelli ‘would always write’: Creating poems serious and funny

VIRGINIA — Rhyming comes easily for this retired educator — he’s been penning poems since he was a boy. “I would always write. I could make up a story,” said Rocci Lucarelli in an interview at his Northside Virginia home.

A poem written earlier this spring was inspired by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s unwavering courage against the Russian aggressors.

It reads:

He was unafraid and spoke from his heart

And said it was murder right from the start,

The world watched and waited to see what more Russia would do,

Soon bombed homes and buildings came into view.

Then pictures of bodies, some shot in the face,

Still some leaders didn’t believe that war crimes took place.

But President Zelenskyy would not back down

As he and his army turned the Russians around.

He spoke with great passion addressing the U.N.

They seemed to listen but didn’t act again.

He is telling the world that no one is safe,

Unless we all come together to put Russia in its place.

Of all the world leaders, are there any like him

Who would stand in harm’s way for the battle to win?

The love for his country gives him this drive,

The free world must support him and keep him alive.

For if this aggression continues other countries might fall,

Then who will be next to answer the call?

The Ukrainians have suffered unbelievable pain,

For nothing they did and for nothing to gain.

They just want to live in a land where there’s peace

So now is the time this invasion must cease.

---

Lucarelli has served as a city councilor and held other public service positions over the years, and as he wrote in a poem called “A Politician’s Woes,” it can be a trying job.

No matter what you say or do,

The public doesn’t trust in you.

You are never right but always wrong,

Our taxes are too high and you’re spending

too much is their constant song.

Then how can things improve, and projects get done

When our hands are tied by everyone?

-0-

Lucarelli was inspired to write “We Are All the Same” in the present troubled times.

No matter if you’re rich or poor, black or white, Christian or Jew, have eyes that are brown or eyes that are blue, we are all the same and that is true.

So, we must work together, no matter who we are, to get us through these

tough times and raise the bar.

For a long time, many people thought only of money and how to gain fame, concerned about looks and how they played the game.

Getting ahead at any cost while stepping on others to reach the top, and what was the prize

when they reached that goal, but a scary ride down that slippery pole.

Their treasures now gone, along with their friends, who left when the good times came to an end.

So it is time we wake up with a change of heart, be kind and forgiving, and each do their part. We can make our country a place of peace and of love, if we just follow the teachings

of the “one” up above.

-0-

Then there’s his poem (one of his favorites that he likes to sing) called “Tony the Barber,” about a little man who left Italy for America. He and his bride settled in Northside Virginia, and he opened a barbershop.

Tony the barber, he came from Italy,

To Virginia, Minnesota, to make lotsa mon-ey

With a comb and scissors, he cut a lot of hair,

It cost just a quarter or a dime, he didn’t care.

His wife Chelia was always at his side, singing and dancing, she made a cute-a bride.

This nice little couple lived on the hill, a place called Little Italy, it remains there still.

Refrain:

Tony the barber was called Pusta-shoot

Tony the barber was a-short, but he was cute

For a dime or a quarter, he would cut your hair

People who were tall, he had to stand on a chair.

-0-

All the boys on Northside sat in his chair

They came to see the barber who was going to cut their hair.

This nice-a little barber, he was short, but he was cute, and the name that people called him was-a Tony Pusta-shoot.

A cut and a snip he danced around your head

Then-a stop-a for some vino and a little dago bread.

Then a-back to finish up and the scissors itsa slip,

and he says a-scuzza me and takes another sip,

Sometime he forget and he cut your hair up high

You look-a in a mirror and it made you want to cry.

But Pusta keep on cutting and-a he says you look-a nice,

But if-a you don’t-a like it,

You don’t have to pay the price.

-0-

And-a if you’re lucky, Rocci Lucarelli will-a sing it for-a you.