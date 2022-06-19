ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, IN

Check out renderings of New Albany's planned new firehouse and police headquarters

By Jason Gonzalez, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago

Big changes are coming to several city service departments in New Albany, Indiana.

Crews will get to work building a firehouse in the city later this month, New Albany officials announced earlier this week, and a new police precinct is set to be built this year as well.

“New Albany is a safe place to live and raise a family, and we are committed to making New Albany safer than it has ever been before,” Mayor Jeff Gahan said in a news release .

The fire station will replace the Twin Oaks fire hall, which has served the community for the past 58 years. It'll be located at 2557 Charlestown Road, on a former Sonic lot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13HNrM_0gFUkyro00

Funds for the project will be pulled from a resolution from the New Albany Redevelopment Commission allowing $1 million in American Rescue Plan money to go toward public safety. That cash, New Albany Fire Chief Matt Juliot said in the release, will "allow us to replace an older fire station with a new modern, facility and continue providing excellent service for the surrounding neighborhood."

The new police station has been a long time coming as well.

Floyd County officials got the ball rolling last year with plans to move the department of the current Frank C. Denzinger Criminal Justice Building on Hauss Square, the News and Tribune reported , to make room for other services at the site.

The current location is too small for NAPD, Chief Todd Bailey said in a release. The redevelopment commission is currently seeking construction proposals for the new headquarters, the release said, with no location listed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SdMbK_0gFUkyro00

"This new headquarters will allow us to better train our officers, provide new services for the community, and increase our mental health and crisis response teams, among other benefits," Bailey said. "We are looking forward to taking the next steps in this process, including further discussions with the New Albany City Council.”

Culture and diversity reporter Jason Gonzalez can be reached at jgonzalez1@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Check out renderings of New Albany's planned new firehouse and police headquarters

