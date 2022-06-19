ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering why we made Juneteenth a holiday

By Our view
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fEIEu_0gFUj37D00

Now that Juneteenth is a holiday, it's interesting how many people are taking advantage of that.

Everyone loves a holiday. Even Congress can agree on that.

We hope they at least will pause to understand why Friday or Monday is a day off for many folks.

Some have made this a four-day weekend.

President Joe Biden in June 2021 signed legislation to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. The city of Abilene followed suit, establishing June 19 each year as a city holiday.

Taylor County offices are closed Monday.

Making this historic date a widely observed holiday met with some pushback. Some agreed the date was important, but only to Texans. Juneteenth, as Other Views writer John Compere explains Sunday, is the date that news that slaves were free finally was announced in Texas.

More: Juneteenth is an original Texas celebration

The Emancipation Proclamation came Jan. 1, 1863.

Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee had surrendered in April.

News of change was slow coming.

Since June 19, 1865, the belated good news has been celebrated annually in Texas, though largely in the state's Black communities.

Now, it is date that resonates in many other states, and a celebration in which Blacks invite all races in America to join.

That certainly has been the effort locally.

Plenty was planned this weekend by the nonprofit Let Us Breathe, established after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in late May 2020, and the Abilene Black Chamber of Commerce.

The primary gathering place is Stevenson Park, which had fallen into disrepair and lack of use. Many lament the closing of the city pool there. It was one of two in the city for years, opened in 1955. It became a place where everyone could swim, even as water fountains remained segregated in places.

The pool was closed in 2014. Like the aging pool at Abilene State Park, upkeep was challenging.

A splash pad replaced it, but while the pool made Stevenson unique among city parks, there are other splash pads that are more widely used. For example, the original one at Nelson Park, near the zoo.

So, why use the one at Stevenson?

While improvements have been sought to Stevenson Park and some have been made, proponents continue to seek upgrades.

There is the Cedar Creek Waterway trail nearby. But, to be honest, most walkers begin at the South 11th Street parking area, hike to Stevenson and then turn around. The park simply marks the halfway point of the roughly three-mile trek.

The only attraction is finding the tree trunk that grew around a water faucet.

We agree that Stevenson Park could be more. But improvements are sought at other city parks and, frankly, money is tight in 2022.

Regardless, Abilene residents and visitors will enjoy the weekend that also includes Father's Day. The more energetic ones will play basketball and dance at the park; others will sit and talk.

All will be mindful of the good food that's part of the fun.

Even with the heat pounding us, Sunday begs to be a great day in Abilene.

For all of us, free to enjoy the day as we want.

