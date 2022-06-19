Ohio State studies show which color lures Lake Erie anglers should use to catch walleye

Electronic gadgets – fish finders and GPS, for instance – have allowed many an angler to locate what they seek.

Finding fish doesn’t guarantee that catching is about to occur, but science, as part of its relentless mission to expand human consciousness, is trying to diminish the frequency of that particular disappointment.

Thus, Ohio State researcher Suzanne Gray asked this question during a webinar a few days ago: “Can walleye see the bait on the hook?”

The short answer is yes, but permit some background.

Lake Erie walleye

Human-caused changes to Lake Erie have spelled doom for certain species and proved a boon to others, including invasives. Whitefish, lake herring and lake trout have fared poorly, but walleye and yellow perch have held on, even thrived, throughout.

The reason Gray and her team pose the question about walleye is that the species is Lake Erie’s money fish in terms of recreational angling. The lake’s walleye resurgence, which began more than four decades ago, supports a fleet of charter boats, a thriving sport-fishing trade and plenty of spinoff spending.

If Lake Erie sport fishing generates $1.9 billion a year, as some claim, walleye are easily the biggest rainmaker among all the pursued species.

Lake Erie, possibly because it is relatively warm and definitely shallow, supports many life forms. Its water is also turbid, meaning cloudy, at least in part because it is surrounded by development and agriculture.

Once a depository for factory effluents and urban sewage, the lake benefitted from regulation and the end of industrialization. Still, fertilizer inputs from agriculture and suburban runoff have triggered significant algal blooms.

While both turbidity and algae fluctuate throughout the year, their impact on sight-feeding fish such as walleye remained relatively unknown until Gray and a few others took a closer look.

What Ohio State researchers found

What they found was that walleye, which can seegreens and yellows the best in lab conditions, are also affected by both cloudy water and algal blooms.

But while lab work confirmed the variability in the ability of walleye to see, the researchers wanted to find out what goes on in the real world.

An effort to track walleye catches by charter captains and their clients proved less successful than was hoped. That said, the input suggested gold and yellow lures worked best in turbid water, black in blooms and white in clear.

To get a better handle, the researchers took a series of walleye trips under turbid, bloom and clear conditions. On board were four anglers casting either purple, black, white or gold lures.

While under clear conditions, none of the lure colors proved more alluring than another. In turbid water, gold worked best. In water green with algae, black was the walleyes' preference.

When no special water condition was noted, the gold-colored spinner produced the most fish among the casters, Gray and the team found.

Walleye in inland waters are likely to respond similarly to colors, Gray said.