Vehicle Splits in Half After 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision, 1 Person Killed

 3 days ago

Culver City, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed in a two-vehicle collision that split a vehicle in half on Saturday night in Culver City.

Korey Cuico / KNN

Culver City Police Department and Culver City Fire officials were called to the scene of a two-vehicle traffic accident on La Cienega Boulevard around 10:14 p.m. June 18, 2022.

One victim was able to self-extricate from a vehicle involved in the collision and was transported in unknown condition by Culver City Fire paramedics to a local hospital. The other victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The debris from the vehicle that split into two separate pieces, was scattered in lanes. The cause of the collision is not known at this time.

The Los Angeles Police Department is handling the investigation.

Video: Korey Cuico, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

