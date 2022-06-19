ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pineville, NC

'Coolest job I've ever done' | Father-daughter duo building business, stronger bond

WCNC
WCNC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PINEVILLE, N.C. — There’s a brand-new coffee truck in town, serving up treats and all sorts of caffeinated drinks to help get the day started. There’s an even sweeter story behind the dynamic duo who started the business. TShane Johnson has had a lot of jobs....

www.wcnc.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

Get freshly cut flowers from Big Dog Flowers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Big Dog Flowers is a local flower farm, providing a variety of seasonal flowers. Cut flower bouquets and subscription services are also available. This business is run by just one woman, with some help from family and friends.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Lots of summer fun to be had at Patterson Farms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This summer, take the whole family to Patterson Farms for lots of fun activities! Start off by picking your own batch of strawberries to take home and enjoy. Or you can head to their market and get strawberries and other produce already picked and ready to go. Plus, you can get some delicious ice cream, including strawberry ice cream made with their own strawberries.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'An extraordinary journey': Charlotte artist goes from working in secret to being a Lego designer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte artist recently got his dream job thanks to a nonprofit that recognizes artists' work in the Queen City through public displays and signage. ArtPop works to promote artists in Charlotte and has helped hundreds earn hundreds of thousands of dollars along the way. You've probably seen their billboards along Interstate 77, Interstate 85 and other highways in the Charlotte metro.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pineville, NC
WCNC

Rock Hill man warns about deceptive door-to-door sales

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A resident in one Rock Hill neighborhood says he fell victim to what he calls a door-to-door salesman scam after he agreed to a one-time service for pest control but was ultimately charged for more than he expected. Caleb Scott says a representative from Hawx...
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Sip on a nice glass of wine from Cauble Creek Vineyard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Cauble Creek Vineyard is a great place to buy locally made wine from a family business. Generations of the Yost family have been running this vineyard for years! According to their website, Cauble Creek Vineyard is an estate vineyard specializing in Muscadine wines and offering a selection of Dry wines from North Carolina grown European varietals.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Upgrade your floors in just one day!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. 50 Floor offers a wide selection of flooring options to choose from, as well as convenient, customer-friendly services. They include an in-home shopping experience. 50 Floor will come to you and bring a huge variety of flooring options. They'll walk you through the perfect products, answering all your questions. 50 Floor will move your furniture, remove your old flooring, haul it away, and install the new flooring. Most jobs are done in just a day. If you would like more information about 50 Floor scan their QRcode or give them a call at 877-50-Floor or visit them at https://www.50Floor.com. Don't forget to mention Charlotte Today for an additional $100 off your order. 60% off in the month of April.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

VERIFY: Turning off the AC when you leave can save money, but more so in these situations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Temperatures are soaring and so are those power bills. Those looking for ways to save by cutting back on precious air conditioning might be thinking of doing so when they're not at home, but some online posts suggest there are better methods to try, and turning off the A.C. for several hours forces the unit to work harder to cool the house back down when you come home.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns
WCNC

5 questions to ask before you volunteer to give up your seat on a flight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Overbooking flights isn't anything new. Airlines typically sell more tickets than available seats in order to offset any no-shows. But what happens when everyone shows up and there are more passengers than the plane can handle?. That's when the airline starts asking for volunteers to give...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
WCNC

Celebrate Pride at Spindle Bar

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we all know, June is PRIDE month and to celebrate, Spindle Bar is bringing back their rainbow cocktails!. They will have the following rainbow cocktails available at Spindle Bar the entire month of June!. Red - strawberry daiquiri. Orange - mezcal, carrot, orange. Yellow -...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Rock Hill Pride kicks off tomorrow!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This year is the second annual Rock Hill Pride Festival! This event will be held in Downtown Rock Hill June 23rd through 26th. Local businesses and companies across the area have signed up to become allies in this event to create a safe space for all this weekend.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Charlotte Home Goes Viral On TikTok After Is Sells $100,000 Over Bid

Did you see this? A Charlotte home went viral on TikTok! The Charlotte real estate market, like so much of the rest of the country, is absolutely nuts. Between rental companies buying up properties, to houses selling in a weekend with multiple offers all above asking price, and just crazy prices all around. My parents recently sold a house and got 10 offers. All but one were from a rental company. Families and those moving to the area are struggling to find homes to live in. And the rent is skyrocketing all over Charlotte. Mine went up $200 when I renewed my lease. It’s not sustainable.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Krispy Kreme is now serving soft-serve ice cream in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Krispy Kreme is now offering soft-serve ice cream to fans in the Charlotte area and 9 other U.S. markets. According to a news release, the "innovative rich and creamy lineup" includes seven shakes, hand-spun and flavored like Krispy Kreme’s fan-favorite doughnuts, led by the Original Glazed.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

StarMed baby formula giveaway starts Tuesday

HICKORY, N.C. — StarMed Healthcare distributed one free can of baby formula per person Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. as the shortage continues across the country. Tuesday's giveaway will be at the Catawba Health Department, located at 3070 11th Ave. Dr. SE, Hickory, NC, 28602. There are...
HICKORY, NC
WCNC

Simple home maintenance tasks that will save you money

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you own a home, you know there’s always something that needs to be done. While some maintenance tasks are more important than others, the experts at Realtor.com outlined a handful that could save you money this summer. Whether it's sprucing up the exterior of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy