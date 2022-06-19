ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Police hunt for driver who fatally struck boy, 11

WTAX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police are searching for a driver who ran over and killed an 11-year-old boy who was crossing a...

wtax.com

CBS Chicago

Security guard helps 2-year-old boy found walking alone in South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 2-year-old boy was found wandering alone in the South Austin neighborhood.Police said the boy, only wearing a diaper, was found walking in the 300 block of South Cicero Avenue around 4:15 a.m.A security guard at a nearby gas station spotted the boy, looked for his parents and called police. "He was just fine when he got to me," Gerald Foster said. "We came in, I got him a shirt, got him a juice and a bag of chips and just took care of him like he was mine." Police confirmed the child's parents were located. Police said the child does not appear to have any injuries. 
CBS Chicago

Police investigating after woman shot, killed in Oak Park parking lot

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) – A woman is shot and killed in Oak Park early Wednesday morning.  Police said officers responded to a call of shots fired and found a woman with a gunshot wound to the head area in a parking lot, at 100 Chicago Ave, around 1:52 a.m. A witness say two male offenders approached the victim from behind, fired a shot, and took their belongings. They were also seen fleeing the scene in the woman's dark Chrysler vehicle, police said. The victim was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. The West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is assisting in the investigation.Anyone with information is asked to call the Oak Park Police Department at 708.386.3800. Information may be provided anonymously by calling 708.434.1636 or online at www.oak-park.us/crimetip.
fox32chicago.com

Woman found shot to death in Oak Park parking lot

OAK PARK, Ill. - A woman was found shot dead early Wednesday in a parking lot in west suburban Oak Park. Police responded to a report of shots fired around 1:52 a.m. in the 100 block of Chicago Avenue where they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.
CBS Chicago

Teen shot through window inside home in West Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teen is seriously wounded after being struck by gunfire through a window while inside a home in West Chatham overnight. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, in the 8000 block of South Harvard.Chicago police say the 15-year-old boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the torso.No one is in custody. Area two detectives are investigating. 
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Girl, 14, reported missing from the Near West Side

CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Near West Side. Kamyra Washington was last seen Sunday in the area of 2300 West Gladys Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert. Washington is 5-foot-10, 260 pounds with...
cwbchicago.com

After 100 MPH chase, a man is charged with carjacking a woman in the Loop

Prosecutors say two men carjacked a woman at gunpoint in the Loop while she was on break from work. But they only charged one of the men with the hijacking. Devonte Ladd, 18, and Deshun McGee, 20, were arrested when they ran from the hijacked car following a traffic crash as state police and Chicago cops followed them, according to the allegations. A woman who ran from the vehicle escaped.
Chicago Journal

Teen girls arrested in stabbing of 15-year-old girl on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO — Two teenage girls have been charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery in the stabbing of a 15-year-old girl on Chicago's South Side. The charges reportedly stem from an incident that happened on Friday, May 20, 2022 on the 3100 block of S. Martin Luther King Drive in The Gap neighborhood that's a part of the Douglas community area on the city's near south side.
WGN News

Man shot, 3 officers injured near North Avenue Beach Tuesday night

CHICAGO — One person was shot and three officers were injured Tuesday night near Chicago’s North Avenue Beach. Police said a man shot another man around 9:45 p.m. at the beach. The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The 19-year-old man who fired the gun was taken into custody, police said. He […]
Fox 32 Chicago

2 wounded in Woodlawn drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning near Jackson Park in the Woodlawn neighborhood. A 38-year-old man and a 34-year-old man were standing outside around 1:33 a.m. when a white SUV pulled up and someone inside started shooting in the 6400 block of South Stony Island Avenue, police said.
fox32chicago.com

Smash-and-grab thieves hit Loop store

CHICAGO - Thieves broke into a retail store and made off with merchandise Tuesday night in the Loop. Just before midnight, police responded to an alarm at a retail clothing store in the 100 block of South State Street. They found the front door had been shattered with a rock...
cwbchicago.com

Armed robbers target at least 12 people in overnight crime spree

Another wave of armed robberies rolled across the city overnight, leaving at least 11 victims in its wake. Among the victims are a tourist visiting the Mag Mile, two people riding in a pedicab on Wacker Drive in the Loop, a man walking in Boystown, and an employee leaving work at a popular West Town bar.
