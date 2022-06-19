Police hunt for driver who fatally struck boy, 11

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 2-year-old boy was found wandering alone in the South Austin neighborhood.Police said the boy, only wearing a diaper, was found walking in the 300 block of South Cicero Avenue around 4:15 a.m.A security guard at a nearby gas station spotted the boy, looked for his parents and called police. "He was just fine when he got to me," Gerald Foster said. "We came in, I got him a shirt, got him a juice and a bag of chips and just took care of him like he was mine." Police confirmed the child's parents were located. Police said the child does not appear to have any injuries.
A suspect is in custody after a 19-year-old man was shot in the face near the North Avenue Beach House on Tuesday night. Chicago police said three officers suffered minor injuries as they tried to break up fights among young people who streamed into the nearby Old Town neighborhood after being swept from the lakefront following the shooting.
A car collided with a semi-truck in the southbound lanes, near Central Avenue, at around 2:30 a.m., according to Illinois State Police. The driver of the car died, while the driver of the truck was not injured, state police said.
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old woman was shot and killed during an argument with a man on the city's south side late Tuesday night. The incident reportedly happened just after 11:00 p.m. on the 5900 block of S. Bishop in the Englewood neighborhood on the city's south side. Police said a...
CHICAGO -- A man who worked as a security guard on the Far South Side is accused of kidnapping a woman and chaining her in an upstairs attic of an abandoned home for three days, prosecutors said in court Wednesday. The woman was found on May 21 after her calls...
OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) – A woman is shot and killed in Oak Park early Wednesday morning. Police said officers responded to a call of shots fired and found a woman with a gunshot wound to the head area in a parking lot, at 100 Chicago Ave, around 1:52 a.m. A witness say two male offenders approached the victim from behind, fired a shot, and took their belongings. They were also seen fleeing the scene in the woman's dark Chrysler vehicle, police said. The victim was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. The West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is assisting in the investigation.Anyone with information is asked to call the Oak Park Police Department at 708.386.3800. Information may be provided anonymously by calling 708.434.1636 or online at www.oak-park.us/crimetip.
HOMER GLEN, Ill. — Authorities in Will County issued an update in a crash that killed two people and left four others in critical condition. At around 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the area of 143rd Street and King Road in Homer Glen on the report of a multi-vehicle crash. Preliminary reports indicate that […]
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teen is seriously wounded after being struck by gunfire through a window while inside a home in West Chatham overnight. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, in the 8000 block of South Harvard.Chicago police say the 15-year-old boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the torso.No one is in custody. Area two detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Near West Side. Kamyra Washington was last seen Sunday in the area of 2300 West Gladys Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert. Washington is 5-foot-10, 260 pounds with...
Prosecutors say two men carjacked a woman at gunpoint in the Loop while she was on break from work. But they only charged one of the men with the hijacking. Devonte Ladd, 18, and Deshun McGee, 20, were arrested when they ran from the hijacked car following a traffic crash as state police and Chicago cops followed them, according to the allegations. A woman who ran from the vehicle escaped.
CHICAGO — Two teenage girls have been charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery in the stabbing of a 15-year-old girl on Chicago's South Side. The charges reportedly stem from an incident that happened on Friday, May 20, 2022 on the 3100 block of S. Martin Luther King Drive in The Gap neighborhood that's a part of the Douglas community area on the city's near south side.
CHICAGO — One person was shot and three officers were injured Tuesday night near Chicago’s North Avenue Beach. Police said a man shot another man around 9:45 p.m. at the beach. The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The 19-year-old man who fired the gun was taken into custody, police said. He […]
CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning near Jackson Park in the Woodlawn neighborhood. A 38-year-old man and a 34-year-old man were standing outside around 1:33 a.m. when a white SUV pulled up and someone inside started shooting in the 6400 block of South Stony Island Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO - Thieves broke into a retail store and made off with merchandise Tuesday night in the Loop. Just before midnight, police responded to an alarm at a retail clothing store in the 100 block of South State Street. They found the front door had been shattered with a rock...
A deadly accident early Wednesday morning on Interstate 55 near Harlem Avenue killed one person and backed up traffic for nearly four hours, officials say. The accident, between an SUV and a semi-truck, occurred just before 3 a.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of the Stevenson Expressway at Central, according to the Illinois State Police.
Another wave of armed robberies rolled across the city overnight, leaving at least 11 victims in its wake. Among the victims are a tourist visiting the Mag Mile, two people riding in a pedicab on Wacker Drive in the Loop, a man walking in Boystown, and an employee leaving work at a popular West Town bar.
