Man dies following crash in York County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old motorcyclist has died after an SUV pulled out in front of him on York Road in Timonium, resulting in a collision, Baltimore County Police said. On June 18 about 3:40 p.m., Diego Varela was traveling on a 2021 Suzuki motorcycle heading southbound on York Road. A 2006 Toyota 4Runnner traveling east on Crowther Avenue pulled into the intersection to go north on York Road, police said. Varela then hit the 4Runner, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is investigating. Varela was a recent graduate of Goucher College, the university confirmed. In...

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 13 HOURS AGO