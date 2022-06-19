ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

1 dead, 3 injured in Hwy. 49 crash

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
Wausau Pilot & Review

A single-vehicle crash Saturday on Hwy. 49 left one person dead and three other people injured, according to a Wisconsin State Patrol news release.

The single-vehicle crash was reported at about 8 p.m. June 18. Police say the driver of a Chevy Impala carrying three additional passengers was headed north on Hwy. 49 at County Hwy. I near Fremont and lost control in a left-hand curve. The vehicle rolled and came to rest at a line of trees on Hwy. I.

One person was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, police said. Three other people were transported to Theda Medical Center in Neenah. Officials say the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

No names were immediately released. The crash remains under investigation.

