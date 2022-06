A Stephen King quote from the novella “The Breathing Method” goes, “It is the tale, not he who tells it.”. This is how I feel about what seems like an explosion of drag queen storytime hours across New Jersey. The latest is happening in Fair Lawn on Sunday and is just part of an LGBTQ pride festival. It’s Pride Month, after all. It’s taking the form of a four-hour Pride block party on June 26 in front of their municipal building starting at 12:30 p.m.

FAIR LAWN, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO