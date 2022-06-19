Men's College World Series Results: Oklahoma Sooners advance to CWS Final with 5-1 win over Texas A&M
The men’s College World Series had a roaring start with the unseeded teams taking the first four games on the first two days in Omaha. There were big offensive performances and strong pitching performances in other games.
After the first round of games, the CWS will lose two seeded teams on Sunday and Monday. Stanford, the highest-seeded team remaining, will take on Auburn on Monday and No. 9 Texas will face No. 5 Texas A&M.
On the winner’s side of things, the Oklahoma Sooners will face Notre Dame and Ole Miss will take on Arkansas.
Oklahoma beat No. 5 Texas A&M 13-8
The Sooners used a seven-run second inning, including a three-run home run from Jimmy Crooks, and a grand slam from Jackson Nicklaus to beat Texas A&M 13-8 on the first day of the College World Series.
Notre Dame beat No. 9 Texas Longhorns
Notre Dame jumped on the Texas Longhorns early with a first-inning home run and a three-run fifth inning helped the Irish pull away for the 7-3 win.
Arkansas beat No. 2 Stanford 17-2
The Arkansas Razorbacks scored in the top of the first, and Stanford answered with a home run in the bottom of the inning. That’s as close as the game was on Saturday. The teams played tightly through four innings until the Razorbacks blew the game open with a five-run fifth inning and 11 more runs over the final three innings.
Ole Miss beat No. 14 Auburn 5-1
Ole Miss scored two runs in the first inning and that’s all they needed to send the Auburn Tigers to the losers bracket with a 5-1 win. Dylan DeLucia threw 10 strikeouts in 7.1 innings to lead the Rebels victory.
Elimination Game 1: No. 5 Texas A&M beat No. 9 Texas 10-2
Texas jumped out to an early 2-0 lead and that’s all they could get as the Aggies pitching staff settled in to throw seven scoreless innings to eliminate the Texas Longhorns from the Men’s College World Series. The Longhorns 3-4 hitters Ivan Melendez and Murphy Stehly combined to go 0-for-9 on the afternoon.
Winners bracket Game 1: Oklahoma beat Notre Dame 6-2
The Oklahoma Sooners beat Notre Dame 6-2 behind six strong innings from freshman Cade Horton. Horton, who’s been great since the postseason started notched another win, striking out 11 and allowing just two earned runs.
Tanner Tredaway led the way offensively, going three for four with two RBI.
Oklahoma now waits on the winner of the elimination game between Notre Dame and Texas A&M.
Elimination Game 2: No. 14 Auburn beat No. 2 Stanford 6-2
Trailing 2-0 heading into the sixth inning, the Auburn Tigers put up a four-spot and then two more in the seventh to beat Stanford 6-2 and eliminate the highest remaining seed in the tournament. The Tigers will face the loser of Monday night’s matchup between Ole Miss and Arkansas.
Winners bracket Game 2: Ole Miss beat Arkansas 13-5
A 4-3 game through two innings, Ole Miss kept on the gas, scoring two more in the third and four in the fifth to jump out to a 10-3 lead halfway through the ballgame. Arkansas’ incredible offense couldn’t find a second gear as freshman pitcher Hunter Elliott settled in to throw 4.1 scoreless innings from the third inning on. No. 1 and No. 9 hitters Justin Bench and Calvin Harris combined to go 7-for-10 with six runs scored and six RBIs to lead the Rebels.
Elimination Game 3: No. 5 Texas A&M beat Notre Dame 5-1
Texas A&M got a strong start from Nathan Dettmer who pitched seven scoreless innings and the Aggies used a three-run third and two-run fifth to get ahead and stay ahead of Notre Dame for the 5-1 win. Now the Aggies take on the Oklahoma Sooners in the semifinals on Wednesday. Texas A&M will have to win twice in order to advance to the College World Series championship.
Elimination Game 4: Arkansas vs. No. 14 Auburn
Tuesday 6:00 p.m. CT on ESPN2
The winner will face Ole Miss on Wednesday to set up an All-SEC semifinal and guarantee at least one SEC team in the championship series.
Semifinal 1: Oklahoma vs. No. 5 Texas A&M
The Oklahoma Sooners eliminated the last remaining seeded team in the No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies with a stellar performance from pitcher David Sandlin. Sandlin set a career high with 12 strikeouts and Jimmy Crooks provided the run support with a three-run homer in the bottom of the first inning to beat the Aggies 5-1 and advance to the CWS Final.
Semifinal 2: Ole Miss vs. Arkansas
Wednesday 6:00 p.m. CT on ESPN
Ole Miss needs one win over Arkansas to join the Oklahoma Sooners in the College World Series final.
