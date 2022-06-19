Men's College World Series Results: Oklahoma Sooners advance to CWS Final with 5-1 win over Texas A&M

The men’s College World Series had a roaring start with the unseeded teams taking the first four games on the first two days in Omaha. There were big offensive performances and strong pitching performances in other games.

After the first round of games, the CWS will lose two seeded teams on Sunday and Monday. Stanford, the highest-seeded team remaining, will take on Auburn on Monday and No. 9 Texas will face No. 5 Texas A&M.

On the winner’s side of things, the Oklahoma Sooners will face Notre Dame and Ole Miss will take on Arkansas.

Keep up with the action with our handy men’s College World Series results tracker and find broadcast information for each game.

Oklahoma beat No. 5 Texas A&M 13-8

June 17, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska; Oklahoma Sooners catcher Jimmy Crooks (3) celebrates with Oklahoma Sooners pitcher Jaret Godman (23) after hitting a three run home run in the second inning against the Texas A&M Aggies at Charles Schwab Field. Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Sooners used a seven-run second inning, including a three-run home run from Jimmy Crooks, and a grand slam from Jackson Nicklaus to beat Texas A&M 13-8 on the first day of the College World Series.

Notre Dame beat No. 9 Texas Longhorns

June 17, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska; Notre Dame third baseman Jack Brannigan (9) and first baseman Carter Putz (4) celebrate after beating Texas 7-3 at Charles Schwab Field. Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame jumped on the Texas Longhorns early with a first-inning home run and a three-run fifth inning helped the Irish pull away for the 7-3 win.

Arkansas beat No. 2 Stanford 17-2

June 18, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska; Arkansas Razorbacks pitcher Zebulon Vermillion (88) greets catcher Michael Turner (12) after the win against the Stanford Cardinal at Charles Schwab Field. Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Arkansas Razorbacks scored in the top of the first, and Stanford answered with a home run in the bottom of the inning. That’s as close as the game was on Saturday. The teams played tightly through four innings until the Razorbacks blew the game open with a five-run fifth inning and 11 more runs over the final three innings.

Ole Miss beat No. 14 Auburn 5-1

June 18, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska; The Ole Miss Rebels celebrate after defeating the Auburn Tigers at Charles Schwab Field. Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss scored two runs in the first inning and that’s all they needed to send the Auburn Tigers to the losers bracket with a 5-1 win. Dylan DeLucia threw 10 strikeouts in 7.1 innings to lead the Rebels victory.

Elimination Game 1: No. 5 Texas A&M beat No. 9 Texas 10-2

Jun 19, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies right fielder Brett Minnich (23) and left fielder Mike Bello (31) and left fielder Dylan Rock (27) celebrate the win against the Texas Longhorns Charles Schwab Field. Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Texas jumped out to an early 2-0 lead and that’s all they could get as the Aggies pitching staff settled in to throw seven scoreless innings to eliminate the Texas Longhorns from the Men’s College World Series. The Longhorns 3-4 hitters Ivan Melendez and Murphy Stehly combined to go 0-for-9 on the afternoon.

Winners bracket Game 1: Oklahoma beat Notre Dame 6-2

Jun 19, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Oklahoma Sooners starting pitcher Cade Horton (9) pitches against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners beat Notre Dame 6-2 behind six strong innings from freshman Cade Horton. Horton, who’s been great since the postseason started notched another win, striking out 11 and allowing just two earned runs.

Tanner Tredaway led the way offensively, going three for four with two RBI.

Oklahoma now waits on the winner of the elimination game between Notre Dame and Texas A&M.

Elimination Game 2: No. 14 Auburn beat No. 2 Stanford 6-2

Jun 20, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Auburn Tigers infielder Bryson Ware (8) high fives infielder Tommy Sheehan (47) after defeating the Stanford Cardinal at Charles Schwab Field. Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Trailing 2-0 heading into the sixth inning, the Auburn Tigers put up a four-spot and then two more in the seventh to beat Stanford 6-2 and eliminate the highest remaining seed in the tournament. The Tigers will face the loser of Monday night’s matchup between Ole Miss and Arkansas.

Winners bracket Game 2: Ole Miss beat Arkansas 13-5

Jun 20, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Ole Miss Rebels first baseman Tim Elko (25) and center fielder Justin Bench (8) celebrate after topping the Arkansas Razorbacks at Charles Schwab Field. Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

A 4-3 game through two innings, Ole Miss kept on the gas, scoring two more in the third and four in the fifth to jump out to a 10-3 lead halfway through the ballgame. Arkansas’ incredible offense couldn’t find a second gear as freshman pitcher Hunter Elliott settled in to throw 4.1 scoreless innings from the third inning on. No. 1 and No. 9 hitters Justin Bench and Calvin Harris combined to go 7-for-10 with six runs scored and six RBIs to lead the Rebels.

Elimination Game 3: No. 5 Texas A&M beat Notre Dame 5-1

Jun 19, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish catcher Joey Spence (13) and the bench watch action against the Oklahoma Sooners in the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M got a strong start from Nathan Dettmer who pitched seven scoreless innings and the Aggies used a three-run third and two-run fifth to get ahead and stay ahead of Notre Dame for the 5-1 win. Now the Aggies take on the Oklahoma Sooners in the semifinals on Wednesday. Texas A&M will have to win twice in order to advance to the College World Series championship.

Elimination Game 4: Arkansas vs. No. 14 Auburn

Jun 20, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Auburn Tigers pitcher Blake Burkhalter (40) pitches against the Stanford Cardinal in the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday 6:00 p.m. CT on ESPN2

The winner will face Ole Miss on Wednesday to set up an All-SEC semifinal and guarantee at least one SEC team in the championship series.

Semifinal 1: Oklahoma vs. No. 5 Texas A&M

Jun 17, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Oklahoma Sooners second baseman Jackson Nicklaus (15) celebrates with catcher Jimmy Crooks (3) after hitting a grand slam home run against the Texas A&M Aggies in the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners eliminated the last remaining seeded team in the No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies with a stellar performance from pitcher David Sandlin. Sandlin set a career high with 12 strikeouts and Jimmy Crooks provided the run support with a three-run homer in the bottom of the first inning to beat the Aggies 5-1 and advance to the CWS Final.

Semifinal 2: Ole Miss vs. Arkansas

Jun 20, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Ole Miss Rebels left fielder Kevin Graham (35) holds out his hat after topping the Arkansas Razorbacks at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday 6:00 p.m. CT on ESPN

Ole Miss needs one win over Arkansas to join the Oklahoma Sooners in the College World Series final.